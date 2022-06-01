Frisco Next In Line For Funky Taco Chain’s Expansion

Velvet Taco is on a roll.

Picking up where it left off at the end of 2021, the popular Dallas-based brand known for its variety of globally inspired tacos, now has a total of five new locations in the works for the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone.

Frisco is the latest North Texas city where Velvet Taco is set to open a restaurant. The other four restaurants will open in The Colony – Grandscape , Grapevine , Dallas – Deep Ellum , and Allen .

Coming to the Four Corners Shopping Center , Velvet Taco’s North Frisco restaurant will be a newly constructed building of 3,442 square feet. Per a recent state project filing , it will include a patio and is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

In late 2021, the brand announced aggressive expansion plans in Southeast and South Central regions with the goal to have over 40 locations nationwide by the end of 2022. CEO and Chief Taco Maker Clay Dover has credited the brand’s dedicated team for its incredible rapid growth.

“Our relentless innovation with our menu, our chef-crafted tacos and the unique atmosphere we’ve created in our restaurants have set us apart,” Dover said. “We know who our guests are — adventurous, risk-taking foodies — and that they expect the unexpected.”

The Velvet Taco concept and menu is unique, to say the least, featuring a range of international taco flavors, creative sides and red velvet cake. Everything is made in-house, from scratch with the finest, freshest ingredients. The brand is also known for its popular WTF (weekly taco feature) tacos and Kick Ass Margaritas.

Founded in 2011, Velvet Taco has received dozens of local accolades, was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 “Hot Concept” and in 2020 won a Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Award in the category of Best Limited-Time Offer for its Weekly Taco Feature.