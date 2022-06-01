ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Dallas

Hawaiian Bros Spreading Sweet Island Vibes to Mesquite, Richardson

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 2 days ago

Hawaiian Bros , a fast casual concept that is headquartered in Kansas City but has major aloha vibes, is growing its North Texas presence.

Two new restaurants are coming to Mesquite and Richardson . The Mesquite location will open at 1638 North Town East Blvd . Construction on the quick serve restaurant of 3,500 square feet is expected to start in July and be completed in November.

The Richardson location is set for 2060 Coit Rd . With a square footage of 3,400, an existing restaurant is being remodeled to make way for the incoming Hawaiian Bros. It is expected to be ready by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.

Hawaiian Bros made its North Texas debut in 2020 with a ghost kitchen in Garland. The 2021, it opened four brick-and-mortar locations and has been steadily expanding ever since. The brand currently has fifteen locations throughout the Lone Star State including in Addison, Allen, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Frisco, Hurst, and Rowlett.

Serving up island comfort food, Hawaiian Bros was launched in 2018 by brothers, Cameron and Tyler McNie. The brand offers the traditional plate lunch in three different sizes. It comes with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of chicken, pig, or veggies. Sides include fresh pineapple and spam musubi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDi0v_0fwKdgsX00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Best Donut Shops — For National Donut Day (Or Any Sweet Occasion)

Of all the sugary dishes I have to resist treating myself to on a daily basis, donuts may be number one. I’m typically successful in talking myself out of splurging on traditional cake or gourmet donuts, but some days you just need to give in. Thankfully, the perfect excuse is upon us this Friday, June 3 — National Donut Day.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

The Spread: Thai-Inspired Chelle’s Seafood In Richardson Closes.

The ILL Minster Pub Is Refused Lease Renewal, Beach Vibes Come To Bishop Lane And More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.dallas food news.
RICHARDSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesquite#North Texas#Food Drink#Restaurants#Lone Star State
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

I Love You A Latte coffee shop in Richardson closes

I Love You A Latte permanently closed in the Campbell Plaza shopping center in Richardson effective April 5, according to a sign at its former location. The coffee shop was located at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 125, Richardson, and first opened in December 2016. The shop offered a variety of coffee, tea, sandwiches, salads and desserts, according to its Facebook page. www.facebook.com/iloveualattetexas.
RICHARDSON, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Shaq-backed Big Chicken signs multi-unit franchise deal for DFW, Texas

DALLAS — Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken restaurant franchise backed by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, announced that the restaurant brand will enter the DFW market and other major Texas markets through a 50-unit franchise development agreement, according to a news release.
KBAT 99.9

North Texas Cyclists Save Dog Trapped on Bridge During Ride

Thank goodness someone spotted this little guy. No way he would have found a way out of there without seriously hurting himself. Not often you get a to be a hero while in the middle of an 80 mile ride, but that's exactly what happened to the Smash Bros Plus One cycling team. Once a week they get together to ride their bikes throughout Dallas and Fort Worth. Just over a week ago, 30 miles into their 80 mile journey a woman was freaking out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A lady earns the confidence of a female German Shepherd who has been stranded in the woods for several weeks and introduces her to another buddy in need of assistance. Judy Obregón, the founder of the animal rescue group The Abandoned Ones (TAO), wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After getting information that the dog was wandering in the woods, she drove to Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

There will be plenty of big events to choose from in and around Dallas this weekend, including a reimagining of a classic musical, a couple of local theater productions, two festivals with well-known musicians, a weekend full of LGBTQ+ celebrations, the return of a country music superstar, and more. Below...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Williams Chicken opening new location on Forest Lane in Dallas

Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
91
Followers
48
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy