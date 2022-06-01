Hawaiian Bros Spreading Sweet Island Vibes to Mesquite, Richardson

Hawaiian Bros , a fast casual concept that is headquartered in Kansas City but has major aloha vibes, is growing its North Texas presence.

Two new restaurants are coming to Mesquite and Richardson . The Mesquite location will open at 1638 North Town East Blvd . Construction on the quick serve restaurant of 3,500 square feet is expected to start in July and be completed in November.

The Richardson location is set for 2060 Coit Rd . With a square footage of 3,400, an existing restaurant is being remodeled to make way for the incoming Hawaiian Bros. It is expected to be ready by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.

Hawaiian Bros made its North Texas debut in 2020 with a ghost kitchen in Garland. The 2021, it opened four brick-and-mortar locations and has been steadily expanding ever since. The brand currently has fifteen locations throughout the Lone Star State including in Addison, Allen, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Frisco, Hurst, and Rowlett.

Serving up island comfort food, Hawaiian Bros was launched in 2018 by brothers, Cameron and Tyler McNie. The brand offers the traditional plate lunch in three different sizes. It comes with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of chicken, pig, or veggies. Sides include fresh pineapple and spam musubi.