Syracuse, NY

CHARGERS Rowing Club to host National Learn to Row Day workshop at Onondaga Lake Park

By Ashley M. Casey
 2 days ago
The CHARGERS Rowing Club is home to crews from Baldwinsville, Liverpool (shown here), Fayetteville-Manlius and Syracuse schools. The club is hosting an introductory workshop for National Learn to Row Day on June 4 at their boathouse in Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL — If you are looking to dip your toe into a new activity this summer, the CHARGERS Rowing Club is hosting a beginners’ workshop for National Learn to Row Day this Saturday, June 4. No experience is necessary to participate, and all ages are welcome.

The CHARGERS provide a home base to about 150 student rowers and 50 to 60 adult members. The club, which was founded by former Syracuse University rowing coach and Onondaga County Legislator Bill Sanford, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“We’ve been growing ever since,” said Eric Summers, executive director of the CHARGERS Rowing Club.

Summers rowed as an undergrad at Colgate University and went on be to a graduate assistant coach at SU when he came to Syracuse for grad school in 1994.

“It’s the ultimate team sport. Everyone’s out there working together for the same thing,” he said. “I love being out on the water and working hard.”

Four school districts are affiliated with the CHARGERS: Baldwinsville, Fayetteville-Manlius, Liverpool and Syracuse.

For the high school spring rowing season, training begins over the winter on indoor rowing machines (although top athletes train year-round, Summers said). The season culminates in national competitions in the end of May.

“Over half our crews took home state championship levels [this spring],” Summers said. “This spring has been very difficult with the weather we’ve had — a lot of wind, a lot of rain.”

Summers said rowing teaches resilience, respect and teamwork.

“You’re all pulling on the oar handle. You’re working hard. [You have to show] respect for your teammates and the opposition,” he said. “Everyone’s putting in a lot of time and effort. You don’t see a lot of the sportsmanship issues that you see in other sports.”

Those who are interested in continuing beyond the June 4 session can sign up for summer lessons for adults, youth (ages 10-14) and teenagers.

Businesses can also sign up for the CHARGERS’ corporate rowing program. Up to 10 employees can take a seven-week session and participate in a small regatta with other corporate teams at the end. Visit chargersrowing.org for more information about registration and fees.

Learn to Row Day takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at the CHARGERS Boathouse in Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool. To pre-register for the event, visit regattacentral.com/clubs/?org_id=276/.

The CHARGERS will provide the rowing machines and get beginners out on the water. Prospective rowers can travel light.

“Bring a hat, some sunscreen, and maybe a water bottle,” Summers suggested.



Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

