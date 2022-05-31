Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Sacramento Police Before Chase To Folsom Faces Charges In Separate Shooting From Same Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of shooting at officers and leading a chase from Sacramento to Folsom in mid-April now faces additional charges related to a separate shooting that happened earlier that same day, authorities said Tuesday.

The new charges are connected to a shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 14 in the area of 65th Street and Jansen Drive. Jose Borrego, 34, is accused of firing shots at three occupied vehicles, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Borrego was identified as the suspect in that incident while he was already in custody for the shooting and chase that occurred later that evening. Sacramento police said officers tried to pull Borrego over for reckless driving just before 6:45 p.m. at 44th Street and 14th Avenue.

Borrego is accused of fleeing from the attempted traffic stop, and, not long after, exiting his vehicle to fire multiple shots at the officers, striking the patrol car at least two times. One of the officers returned gunfire, forcing the suspect to re-enter his vehicle and lead a chase down Highway 50 toward Folsom. His vehicle was found abandoned just off the highway on Folsom Boulevard.

Borrego was later arrested near the Natoma light rail station near the Folsom Premium Outlets. Neither he nor the officers involved in the shootout were struck by gunfire, however, one officer suffered minor injuries.