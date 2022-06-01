ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Santa Barbara residents among those killed in crash on UCSB campus

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
Authorities have released the names of three people killed in a crash in Isla Vista over the weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s has identified the victims as Jose Luis Hernandez, 28, of Santa Barbara, Sebastian Gil, 20, of Santa Barbara and Daniel Razo, 20, of Yorba Linda.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at El Colegio Road at Stadium Road and El Colegio Road on the UCSB campus.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said five other people sustained injuries raning from moderate to major.

UCSB police are reportedly handing the crash investigation but have not returned KSBY’s request for additional information on the incident.

