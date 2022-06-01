Sheriff investigating fatal bicycle crash in Goleta

A bicyclist died after a crash in Goleta on Tuesday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a bicyclist down in the 6200 block of Cathedral Oaks Rd.

Sheriff's officials say they arrived to find an 80-year-old man who was unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The man has been identified as William Poehler of Santa Barbara.

The crash is under investigation, but sheriff's officials say no other vehicles were involved.