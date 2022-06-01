ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Sheriff investigating fatal bicycle crash in Goleta

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
A bicyclist died after a crash in Goleta on Tuesday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a bicyclist down in the 6200 block of Cathedral Oaks Rd.

Sheriff's officials say they arrived to find an 80-year-old man who was unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The man has been identified as William Poehler of Santa Barbara.

The crash is under investigation, but sheriff's officials say no other vehicles were involved.

Santa Barbara Edhat

West Beach Police Activity Due to Arrest of Wanted Subject

On the morning of June 1, 2022, the Santa Barbara Police Department received information from the Tulare City Police Department that a wanted subject from their jurisdiction was reportedly in the City of Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police Detectives, Officers, SWAT, Crisis Negotiations Response Team, Harbor Patrol, and SBSO Air...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KGET

5-year-old dead after getting run over by vehicle

Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
