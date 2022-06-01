ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview, TX

La Joya ISD installing police alarms in schools

By Marco Ramirez
 2 days ago

PALMVIEW, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Palmview High School has a new layer of security to protect students and staff. La Joya ISD police have installed 60 new police alarms through the campus that will automatically alter dispatch when pulled.

La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez tells ValleyCentral his department will not be the only notified if an emergency ever occurs on campus.

“That would include the police chief, our dispatch, the principal, the head custodian, and if the campus is at a particular city, the police department in that city,” Gonzalez said.

Right now the school district only has the alarms installed in all three high schools and eight of its middle schools. La Joya ISD has been implementing this security measure for the last two years after receiving more than $1 Million in grant money.

“I always worry about the kids and worry about what is next,” said Lionel Perez, Principal at Palmview High School. ” It could happen here with us and then you start hearing threats coming out with our neighboring districts and you think could that happen to us.”

But new security measures mean new weapons for campus police officers, Chief Gonzalez says some officers will now be armed with high-powered rifles.

“Next year when they see officers with long powered rifles, we don’t want parents to get scared,” Gonzalez said. “The officers are properly trained and officers are going to be having access to more resources.”

While the district hopes to never have to respond to an emergency, Palmview high is also encouraging parents to be vigilant with their kids.

“My message to the parents is to talk to your kids, watch your kids what are they doing what are they talking about what are their interests because this kid is somebody’s kid,” Perez said.

La Joya ISD is looking for additional grant money to add the police alarms in all the elementary schools. Chief Gonzalez also adds any student who pull the alarm as a prank will face criminal charges.

