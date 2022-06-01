ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Treasure Hunt back, this year with $20,000 prize

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hb5Y5_0fwKaZpN00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Treasure Hunt is back this year for its fourth year, with a whopping $20,000 prize to be found.

Organizers, John Maxim and David Cline, will announce the official details of the treasure hunt on Instagram on Friday, June 3. Here is one page where you can find out.

TREASURE FOUND: Utah Treasure Hunt ends with $10K discovery near a trailhead

While finding the money would be a great prize, the organizers say this is their way of giving back to the community. “Each year we do this, you can noticeably see an uptick in hikers. The real treasure is seeing families spend time together,” Maxim adds.

Ten teams will compete for the $20,000 prize over the course of a few days. To become one of the ten teams you must win a side quest. Side quests are little contests that normally take no more than one day.

The record thus far for finding the treasure is 17 days but the organizers say they hope it will take you a little longer this year to find it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

First clue for Utah $20k treasure hunt released

UTAH (ABC4) – The first clue has been given for Utah’s fourth annual treasure hunt. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the first clue Friday on Instagram. The first clue reads like a poem: Start your search with each cool morning Think of how they would send a warning Around or through where two […]
ABC4

Another SUPER CHIX location opening in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Popular fried chicken sandwich chain SUPER CHIX will be holding a grand opening event this weekend, celebrating its fourth Utah location. On Saturday, June 4, SUPER CHIX will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. and the first 100 people to arrive will get free chicken and fries. Free custard samples […]
RIVERTON, UT
Whiskey Riff

Young Hunter Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion In Colorado Mountains, Films Whole Thing

Mountain lions are no joke. We all saw the terrifying footage of a Utah hiker get stalked by a mountain lion for over 6 minutes while jogging in Slate Canyon. After a few false charges, she eventually scurried off back into the woods, but for this young hunter in Colorado, her encounter was far more frightening. While hunting alone in the mountains near Gunnison, Colorado, this young hunter came face to face with an aggressive mountain lion. And while she […] The post Young Hunter Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion In Colorado Mountains, Films Whole Thing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GUNNISON, CO
ABC4

Study shows half of Utahns overwater their lawns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Conserving water doesn’t have to be a sacrifice, according to BYU civil and construction engineering professor Rob Sowby. “As you apply more water the health of the landscape improves up to a point but then it declines after that,” he said.  Sowby conducted a study by using aerial photography of […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
ABC4

Group of Utah veterans travel to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight

UTAH (ABC4) – ABC4 has been following a group of veterans from Utah and the Honor Flight to Washington DC. The veterans got to see some of the national mouments and memorials of those that made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States. ABC4 photojournalist Tony Mikayelyan captured the sights and sounds of theirtrip and […]
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Houses overvalued by more than 50% in three Utah cities

(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Maxim
ABC4

Feeling like summer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – We are seeing great temperatures up and down the entire state today thanks to a corridor of warmth that has Utah directly in its path. There is a high-pressure system a little to the south of us and a weak low pressure above us and we get to enjoy […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLChamber: Utah has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As a means to help residents and local business owners understand where Utah’s economy stands, the Salt Lake Chamber’s (SLChamber) Roadmap to Prosperity Coalition teamed up with Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute to update the Economic Dashboard with last month’s data.  “Utah’s high labor force participation and economic diversity continue […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC4

Departing clouds mean a lot of sunshine for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It seemed like we were going to be under the cover of clouds forever. But just like guests that have stayed a little too long, it was time for the low-pressure system to move on and clear up our skies again. The new high-pressure system will now hang out […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s history of record temperatures

UTAH (ABC4) – Record heats have been plaguing countries across the world. March 2022 was the hottest in India ever recorded. Temperatures were recorded reaching up to 115° F, remaining a cause for concern as the hot summer months have not officially started yet. Hotter temperatures could be coming to India and even the United […]
ABC4

Here’s how Utahns can fish for free in June

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking to go fishing this summer in Utah? Those who do not own a fishing license will get a chance to fish for free this month. The Utah Division of Wildlife Services (DWR) says Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, June 11 this year. Participants are allowed to fish […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

LIVE: GOP Debate — Andrew Badger, Tina Cannon, Blake Moore

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Debates among candidates running for Utah’s 1st Congressional District will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. Former Morgan Country commissioner Tina Cannon, Congressional candidate Andrew Badger and Utah Representative Blake Moore will be taking part in the debate. Debates will be also continue later tonight at 6 p.m. To […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah speller reinstated into National Spelling Bee after appeal

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A speller has been reinstated into the Scripps National Spelling Bee field after successfully appealing that he was denied relevant root information about a word. Surya Kapu, a 13-year-old from South Jordan, Utah, misspelled “leucovorin” — a medicine used to counteract the side effects of a cancer drug — during Wednesday night’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Lowest-earning counties in Utah

STACKER – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy