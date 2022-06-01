Jimmy Patronis Names Charles Lydecker to the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors

At the end of last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the appointment of Charles “Charlie” H. Lydecker, of Daytona Beach, to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors.

Lydecker’s appointment is effective August 1, 2022, and expires July 31, 2025.

“Charlie Lydecker is a consummate insurance professional with more than three decades of experience, including property and casualty. As a business owner himself, I know he will bring the utmost professionalism and work ethic to the Citizens Board. We all know the unique challenges Florida’s hardening insurance market is facing, and I believe Charlie will help the board navigate those issues including fighting fraud and protecting policyholders,” Patronis said,

Lydecker will replace Marc Dunbar who Patronis thanked last week.

“Thank you to Marc Dunbar for his dedicated service to the Citizens Board and the people of the state of Florida. Marc made Citizens a more efficient operation and under his leadership Citizens policyholders benefited. Marc has an exceptional understanding of Florida’s property and casualty markets and, as he leaves the Citizens Board at the expiration of his term, he will no doubt go on to serve and improve outcomes at other organizations,” Patronis said.

Lydecker is the chairman and CEO of Foundation Risk Partners (FRP), a company he co-founded in 2017. Ranked as one of the top 20 largest commercial insurance operations in the United States, FRP has over 120 locations across the country and is headquartered in Daytona Beach. He also sits on the Board of the State University System of Florida and is currently serving on the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee. Lydecker is a 1985 graduate of American University with degrees in Political Science and Business Administration. He also earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), and Associates in Management (AIM) designations.

Citizens was created by the Florida Legislature in August 2002 as a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, government entity to provide property insurance to eligible Florida property owners unable to find insurance coverage in the private market.