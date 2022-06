It’ll probably take more than $5,000 to force Alabama’s head coach back to LSU. Speaking at his Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament and charity event in Birmingham on Thursday afternoon, Saban further explained one of the last viral news clips following this week’s SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Saban famously coached the Tigers from 2000 to 2004, capturing a BCS title in 2003 before dovetailing to Miami and the NFL and eventually Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, an LSU fan snuck into the building to plead with Saban to end his role in Alabama’s dynasty.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO