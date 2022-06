PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for the DMV, but offices are experiencing staff shortages across the state. The Oregon DMV says they are 20% understaffed, the largest employment deficit they’ve ever seen. DMV employees see about 50,000 Oregonians weekly via more than 60 offices across the state. The DMV had to reduce hours at 10 of those 60 field offices and temporarily close six. DMV Spokesperson, David House, says it’s because there have been fewer applicants.

