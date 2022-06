It’s basically Christmas in June every weekend this month for college football fans as week after week, a new crop of potential commits arrive in town for official visits. With a batch of 14 three- and four-star recruits (including two of Pitt’s class of 2023 commits in four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and four-star wide receiver Zion Fowler) arriving throughout the course of Thursday, a few days in Pittsburgh to connect with the coaching staff, interact with current players, watch the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs and of course, exploring the city of Pittsburgh, the Pat Signal could very well make an appearance late this weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO