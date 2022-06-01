ECF Game 7 Recap and Best Future Bets for the Finals

BOSTON -- It has been nearly 60 years since Boston hosted an NBA All-Star Game. The NBA would like that drought to end soon.During his press conference ahead of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, NBA commissioner Adam Silver encouraged Boston to make a request to host the annual exhibition between the best and brightest stars in the league."I encourage that application from Boston," Silver said ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night. "It's a wonderful city and we'll be there soon." The NBA spotlight will be at TD Garden next Wednesday and Friday when the...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry lingered on the court with a towel draped over his head as the Boston Celtics celebrated a shocking comeback. What started with a signature Curry shooting night that had the Warriors fans rocking, ended with an epic fourth-quarter collapse that leaves Golden State searching for answers following a 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
Bryan and David are joined by KOC to discuss covering the NBA, his Boston Celtics fandom, favorite analysts, and the two Finals contenders (11:06). Later, they discuss Chris Russo’s statements on the recent mass shootings in the U.S. (35:41). Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker. Guest: Kevin O’Connor.
Each time the Celtics advance to the next stage of the playoffs, it becomes more impressive to look back at the depths from which they rose. An early-January loss to the Knicks, where Boston blew a 24-point lead and watched RJ Barrett bank in a buzzer-beating three for the win, has repeatedly been described as the team's lowest point of the season.
Ime Udoka's been to the NBA Finals twice as an assistant coach with the Spurs, including when they captured the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2014. Ben Sullivan was on the Bucks' staff last year when they won the championship. But as far as the Celtics' roster goes, no one's played on the league's ...
The Finals are set as Steph Curry and the Warriors will face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Verno and KOC discuss the Warriors’ return to the big stage and how the Celtics battled all season long to get there (01:03). Rest will be key in the Finals as the Celtics are still trying to get healthy while the Warriors will have a full week’s rest once the Finals begin (17:38). Outside of Steph and Tatum, which players on both teams are most important to winning it all (31:18)? The guys agree that the Finals will be competitive because of the styles the two teams play. Next, the guys discuss Tatum’s maturity and how he plays older than his 24 years (36:27). Despite the Warriors having home-court advantage, the guys discuss why the Celtics ultimately have the upper hand when it comes to their home court (44:26). Lastly, KOC reviews Top Gun: Maverick and Verno shares his experience watching Hugh Jackman on Broadway (53:47).
BOSTON – The city was buzzing with anticipation of the Celtics' first appearance in the NBA Finals in over a decade. The game was held 3,000 miles away in San Francisco, but hundreds gathered outside Faneuil Hall for a watch party. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a big screen put up so fans could watch Game 1 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mayor Wu said it is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu asked for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone...
Colin Cowherd plays NBA Finals Faceoff, where he decides whether he prefers the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors in points in the paint, creativity, paint defense, coaching, leadership, chemistry, clutchness, depth and home-court advantage. Do you agree with Colin?
After seven months of NBA play, we’ve reached the final level for this season: the 2022 Finals. Whose legacy will be most impacted by the results? Who will win, and in how many games? Our crew digs into six major questions heading into the matchup between the Celtics and Warriors.
The Celtics should not have won Game 1 of the Finals. Let us count the reasons Golden State should have emerged victorious at home Thursday night:. Stephen Curry opened the game with flames bursting out of his arms. He made a Finals record six 3-pointers in the first quarter, en route to a game-high 34 points.
When the NBA Finals officially kicks off on Thursday night, there will be a few significant absences. Thankfully, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are mostly at full strength. The broadcasting teams, though, seem to be suffering ahead of Game 1 of the Finals. ABC's A-list NBA team of...
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and Chris Broussard makes his final predictions for the series. While Broussard admits the Celtics can be a strong team, he reminds viewers they haven't been great in Game 1 match-ups, and they're facing a type of offense they haven't seen before. On the other hand, the Warriors have been very successful opening series, and because they understand the importance of a Game 1 win, Broussard believes they will have the advantage.
Russillo and Ceruti bounce some NBA Finals questions off of each other (0:26) before Ryen previews the Finals with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. They compare Steph Curry’s 2022 season to past campaigns and discuss helpful stats to understand the matchup between the Warriors and Celtics, Gary Payton II’s planned return to the Warriors, Finals picks, and more (30:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:02:48).
Bryan is joined by Boston Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande to discuss his career in broadcasting, covering basketball compared to other sports, the difference between TV and radio, and what it’s like covering the NBA Finals. Host: Bryan Curtis. Guest: Sean Grande. Associate Producers: Erika Cervantes and Isaiah...
