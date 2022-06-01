Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.
Everyone knows, well except for Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless, just how good Aaron Rodgers is. After all, he has won the NFL MVP Award four times. This includes wins in each of the past two seasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the media outlook Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Rodgers very highly over the past two season. How high? Try the highest graded quarterback in the NFL.
David Bakhtiari's ongoing battle with his knee is going to keep him out of offseason activities. No worries, coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday. This is all part of a timetable that has Bakhtiari on track for training camp. "Our plan all along was to hold him from this and...
On March 22nd the Minnesota Vikings signed former Packers Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a three year, $42 Million Dollar deal. This came after Smith missed nearly the entire 2021 season with Green Bay due to injury. Today it was reported that Za’Darius Smith is already missing practice in Minnesota.
The Green Bay Packers have a few question marks at wide receiver as they enter 2022. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are gone. Sammy Watkins, who has a long injury history and is not at voluntary OTA’s, was signed as a free agent. Green Bay also used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. In other words, there is a great deal of unproven talent in their wide receiver room. This, of course, includes last year’s third round draft pick, Amari Rodgers. Due to these questions, the Packers have long been connected to free agent wide receiver Julio Jones. Recently, PFF made a prediction of what Jones’ salary will look like.
GREEN BAY – The Packers have announced that two minicamp practices on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, will be open to the public. The workouts will take place at Nitschke Field at 11:45 a.m. each day. The Packers are holding their three-day mandatory minicamp next week. The...
When people think of the Green Bay Packers, there a few players that automatically come to mind. Aaron Rodgers and his incredible arm-talent. LeRoy Butler and Reggie White anchoring a Super Bowl defense. Brett Favre and his consecutive game streak. Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr winning championship after championship. There are so many great names that people may think of first when the Green Bay Packers are mentioned, but the first name is probably not the franchise’s all-time scoring leader. That title belong to current Packers kicker Mason Crosby. In 2022, Mason Crosby likely will also etch his name into the team’s and NFL’s record books once again.
Former North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson was one of the many winners during this year’s scouting combine, showing off his rare combination of speed and size. During the 2022 NFL Draft, Watson landed with arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took an unusual step to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. “We just wanted to get to know them as much as possible early on, so that as we moved through this, it just kind of makes things easier,” Crosby said.
After a poor year on special teams capped by a particularly bad performance in a playoff loss to San Francisco, the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coordinator. Having done that job well for several teams before his successful stint as Las Vegas’ interim head coach last...
Fans of the Green Bay Packers were exuberant when the team decided to place its franchise tag on Davante Adams. Using the tag was a move that the Packers had not made since 2010. Unfortunately, however, Davante Adams turned down every long-term extension offer that the Packers made. He refused to play under the tag, too, forcing the Packers to trade him. He ended up being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. For Adams, it is a chance to play in front of his family, many of whom have not seen him play professionally in person. If one rumor is to be believed, Adams has been trying to get the Packers to send him to Las Vegas for the last few years.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he thinks about retirement “all the time.”. Ahead of the 2022 season, fresh off a newly signed contract with the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers participated in The Match VI. Rodgers nailed the winning putt to give himself and teammate Tom Brady the win over fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. While what he did on the golf course was noteworthy, it was what he said after the event that caught everyone’s attention.
Comments / 0