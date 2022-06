ROANOKE, Va. – The pools are open and the heat is on, but before you or your family makes a splash this summer, be sure to lather up. “It should be applied 15 minutes before you’re going to enter the water, or even 15 minutes before you go outdoors so it has a chance to dry and give that layer to your skin so it can protect it,” said Dr. Tara Stone, DNP of LewisGale Medical Center.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO