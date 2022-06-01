ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Author Of Nation’s Strictest Abortion Ban Answers Questions About The Law, IVF

By Brittany Toolis
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma is home to the strictest abortion ban in the nation. While on the floor, state lawmakers who opposed the bill said it could call into question fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization. State representative Wendi Stearman, the new law's author, answered questions on how those fertility treatments...

