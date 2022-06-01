Poll: Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez leading primary race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new KGTV-San Diego Union-Tribune poll shows Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez in the lead for the June 7 primary.

See the full results below:



A total of 87 percent of respondents said they are registered to vote in California and 13 percent said they are not.

Of those asked, 43 percent said they were certain to vote, 35 percent said they’d already voted, and 10 percent said they would probably vote. Only seven percent said they will not likely vote.

When asked who they would vote for in the primary election for San Diego County Sheriff, 24 percent said they were undecided, while 22 percent said they would vote for Kelly Anne Martinez. 12 percent of those asked said they would wither vote for John Hemmerling or John “Gundo” Gunderson.

A total of 44 percent of those asked said they somewhat approve of the job Sheriff Bill Gore did, while 17 percent said they somewhat disapprove, and 13 percent said they strongly approve

30 percent of those asked said the most important issue facing the department is how it handles calls while 24 percent said transparency was the most pressing issue.

46 percent of those asked said the department when responding to a call involving a person who appears to be agitated and experiencing a mental health crisis, should wait for the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) to arrive. 37 percent of those asked said deputies should immediately become involved.

The poll was conducted from May 26 through the 30. A total of 800 San Diego County adults were surveyed. Of those adults, 693 were identified as being registered to vote. 614 of those adults were determined to have already cast their ballot or to be likely to do so my June 7.

The results of this poll were weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, and home ownership.

