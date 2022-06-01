ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska unveils new license plate design to mixed reactions

By Ron Johnson
 2 days ago
Drivers in Nebraska will soon have a new license plate.

Gov. Pete Ricketts officially unveiled the new plates at the state capitol building, which heavily inspired the new design.

The plates feature a piece of artwork seen in the Nebraska Capitol Rotunda called the "Genius of Creative Energy," one of several pieces displayed throughout the building.

Drivers expressed mixed reactions to the changes.

"I was hoping we would go back to the red one. But I think it’s cool," said Crystal Staley.

"I really like the design. I just don’t know if people will understand the relevance of it," said Breanna Syas. "I think it looks better than previous years."

"I like the background but it could pop a little more," said Corey Friesen. "A little bland maybe."

Officials said the artwork represents the shared story of Nebraska, though Nebraskans said they’d like to see more representation.

"It’s something you’d want all your people to be represented in," Syas said.

The new plates are in production now and will be distributed starting in January 2023.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now

