Toledo, OH

UT's Rollins will keep name in NBA draft

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Ryan Rollins is officially done at Toledo.

The sophomore guard will keep his name in the NBA draft, according to a source.

Since declaring for the draft in April, Rollins has steadily climbed up draft boards and pleased NBA scouts with his performance at the draft combine. He’s projected as a second-round pick, although some mock drafts have him going in the first round.

Rollins was the Mid-American Conference’s freshman of the year in 2020-21 and first-team All-MAC this past season. He has started all 64 games in his career, averaging 16.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting with 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 turnovers per game.

During his freshman season, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals for the MAC regular-season champion Rockets.

As a sophomore, Rollins increased his field goal percentage (43.1 percent to 46.8 percent), free throw percentage (78.6 to 80.2), rebounding (5.2 to 6.0), assists (2.5 to 3.6), and steals (1.1 to 1.7). Despite playing nearly three more minutes per game as a sophomore, his fouls decreased from 2.7 to 2.4, as did his turnovers (2.4 to 2.2). His 3-point percentage dipped 1.2 percent (32.3 to 31.1).

In 2021-22, Rollins averaged 18.9 points, which ranked in the top 50 nationally, along with 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals.

