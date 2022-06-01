ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reported COVID-19 cases nearly 6 times higher than last Memorial Day

ABC News
 1 day ago

Millions of Americans traveled for Memorial Day weekend at levels not seen since before the onset of the pandemic.

It marked a return to normalcy for many and a chance to gather with family and friends.

But in reality, the situation was far from normal -- with confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly six times higher than last Memorial Day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And case totals are likely even higher that are being reported this year with the widespread availability of at-home testing.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: A woman takes a COVID-19 test at a pop-up testing site in New York, May 3, 2022.

This week also marks the eighth consecutive week of increasing COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the data shows.

On average, the U.S. is reporting nearly 110,000 new cases every day, and for the seventh consecutive week, COVID-19 cases among children have also increased. Last week, 112,000 additional pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported, a doubling of case counts from the four weeks prior, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA). Last year, at this time, the U.S. was reporting around 10,000 pediatric cases a week.

MORE: Nation's latest COVID-19 wave largely hidden from view, health experts say

The U.S. also continues to see an increase in the overall number of patients requiring care for COVID-19. On average, more than 3,500 virus-positive Americans are being admitted to the hospital each day.

However, the hospitalization level is nowhere near its peak, and while virus-related deaths are ticking up, they are not near peak levels either.

Last week, updated CDC data also revealed that more than half of the U.S. population is now living in a county that has a high or medium community risk level for COVID-19.

A total of 55.7% of Americans are currently living in a high or medium community risk county. Nearly a quarter of those people — 23.1% — are living in a high-risk community, while just under a third — 32.6% — are living in a medium risk county.

MORE: 300,000 US COVID deaths could have been averted through vaccination, analysis finds

The high community level suggests there is a "high potential for healthcare system strain," and a "high level of severe disease," and thus, the CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public indoor settings, including schools, while under the medium risk level, if an individual is considered at "increased risk", they are recommended to speak with their healthcare provider about whether or not they should wear a mask.

There are signs that some areas of the country may be seeing a slow of infections. In New England, new case rates have declined by 18% in the last week, according to CDC.

However, many areas of the region — including counties in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, as well as the northern part of Pennsylvania — are still considered high risk.

Mark Makela/Getty Images - PHOTO: A couple embraces on the beach, May 30, 2022, in Wildwood, N.J. Memorial Day events are held across the U.S. to commemorate those who died in active military service.

Amid the rise in infections, a growing list of school districts and universities are now moving to bring back mask requirements.

Last week, students in Philadelphia and Providence, Rhode Island, were made to put their masks back on, ahead of the end of the school year amidst increasing infection rates in the community.

MORE: CDC signs off on booster shots for children ages 5 to 11

In Delaware, where every county is currently considered "high" risk for COVID-19, according to the CDC's definition, the University of Delaware reinstated its masking requirement for all indoor spaces, and across the country, in California, officials at the University of California Los Angeles and University of Hawaiʻi both recently brought back their face covering requirements.

Comments / 171

Sandy Derstine
1d ago

Give it up.It’s getting boring.I’m 76 no deadly stab had it and I was fine.My whole family had it.It’s like having a cold.This is nothing but political.More people are dying from drugs that the swamp is letting come into our country.

Reply(6)
73
Peter Pickering
1d ago

You wait until November approaches.... we will be back in lock down so they can run more elections like they did two years ago .

Reply(20)
68
maggie p
1d ago

And we’re not all dead or in the hospital making “the numbers” a non issue. Stop trying to make Covid the plague. It’s not. Geez.

Reply
40
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

