ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 News

2nd fatal police shooting in a week rattles Billings community, law enforcement

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kF62j_0fwKYBsv00

BILLINGS - It’s the second fatal shooting by Billings police officers in the course of a week—a trend taking a large toll on law enforcement and the community.

“I’m very, very fortunate that we are not burying an officer right now," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

The incident happened late Monday night after officers tried to stop a vehicle during a routine traffic stop .

Police say the car fled. Officers didn’t follow, but a short time later, an officer saw the vehicle turn into an alleyway on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive on the north side, and the officer attempted to block the east end of the alley way with spike strips.

Police say that’s when the driver fired a gun through his windshield into the police officer’s car. The officer ducked and was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder.

St. John said this is the first time an officer has been shot in the line of duty in recent memory.

“This would be the first time, at least in my time," he said.

The officer fired back and was able to ram his car into the suspect’s vehicle--stopping him from exiting the alley.

Other officers arrived and took position.

“Officers ordered the suspect to throw down the gun and surrender but were met with refusals and profanity,” says St. John.

After approximately three to four minutes of giving commands, officers heard the slide of a gun being cycled and saw the suspect sign himself with the cross and point to the sky.

“Shortly thereafter, the suspect got out of the car and started firing multiple rounds at the officers behind him," St. John said.

Chief St. John says when the 19-year-old suspect fired again, 13 officers fired back, killing the man. Police say he was known to law enforcement.

“I heard pops, walked upstairs, and saw the exchange of gunfire,” says Adam Flagor, a resident on Burnstead who saw the shooting from his home.

Flagor and others say the shooting is another sign that crime is rising in the neighborhood.

“I have seen it progressively getting worse, now my question is ‘what’s next?’” he said.

The Billings police sergeant who was shot has been on the force for several years, according to St. John.

He and the 12 other officers who fired their weapons are all now on administrative leave, leaving an already-short-staffed police department even more depleted.

“I’ve got 13 police officers who are victims of violent crime,” St. John said. “They were assaulted, and their lives were threatened. They reacted appropriately and according.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Man killed in shooting with Billings police officers

Comments / 17

Cathy Comly
4d ago

thank you Officers of BPD, billings is getting crazy and I am thankful for all of you. make sure to wear your bullet proof clothing stay safe and thank you again

Reply
10
Shawn Ball
4d ago

Let me start with, that I'm glad the officers are okay. Now the issue I'm seeing is transplants, that bring the garbage with them, and frankly BPD is having difficulty with dealing with something, that isn't common 3 to 4 years ago. I think we need more resources for them

Reply(2)
4
Related
Q2 News

Billings convenience store robbed for 3rd time in a month

Billings police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Ave., the third time the store has been robbed in less than a month. The suspect brandished a metal pipe and robbed the store either Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to police. The time of the incident was not specified, although the tweet was posted at 2:22 a.m.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Sergeant#Law Enforcement#Violent Crime
KULR8

19-year-old killed in gun fight with BPD leaving one officer injured

BILLINGS, Mont -- The billings police department is shaken up, after an exchange of gunfire last night – injuring one officer and killing a 19-year-old man. His shooting is one of several violent crimes affecting the Magic City recently. The gunfight between the suspect and police happened right underneath...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man killed following officer involved shooting near Burnstead Drive

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed after an officer involved shooting near Burnstead Drive in Billings Monday night. Lt. Mat Lennick of the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now officers tried to stop a vehicle at around 11:07 p.m., but the vehicle fled. Officers located the vehicle on...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police arrest kidnapping suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Billings police arrested a suspect on four counts of aggravated kidnapping at 4:44 p.m. Sunday. A 44-year-old man, Robert Janz, was taken into custody after SWAT team was deployed to the 800 block of Solita Drive for a disturbance. Officers responded to a call about a...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

2 Arrested After Driving Around Billings Shooting From Car

There were several reports of gunfire coming from a vehicle driving around Billings late Saturday night and into Sunday morning (5/29). According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, a black vehicle was reported all over town "shooting guns out of it." A Billings Police officer spotted...
yourbigsky.com

Boston manhole blasts send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, pouring smoke into the streets, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital with burns, authorities said. The explosions, which also shattered a window, were reported around 8:30 a.m. near the High...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings firefighters respond to morning crash

Billings Firefighters are responding to a car accident on 32nd Street West and King Avenue West. The tweet sent out by the fire department says that a school bus had hit a tree. There were no children inside and was only occupied by the driver.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Livingston City Manager, Michael Kardoes died Friday morning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Q2 News

Charges against Hardin police chief dropped

The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges filed against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin. In addition, county attorneys have dropped one misdemeanor assault charge against a Hardin police officer for an early March incident.
HARDIN, MT
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Boyfriend Said He Dropped Her Off At A Truck Stop And Then She Vanished

Bengie Lynn Tyson lived in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the mother of a son and the type of woman who never minded a "hard day's work," according to her father, Byron Tyson, News One reports. Bengie, described as a very caring and intelligent woman, studied Spanish and was fluent in the language. She worked as a waitress in Phoenix and kept close contact with her family. Bengie, however, was dating a man named James D. Clemons. Bengie's parents told News One they never approved of James, and he and Bengie had a "volatile relationship."
PHOENIX, AZ
NBCMontana

Woman rescued after falling 30 feet down from the Rims in Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — Billings Fire and Police departments completed a very technical rescue on Sunday, off the Rims. According to a social media post, a woman fell 30 feet over the edge, with only some bushes to stop her. Firefighters rapelled down and hoised the woman back up on...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy