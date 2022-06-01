ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Miami Heat draft picks, mock draft and ideal scenarios

The 2022 Miami Heat draft includes merely the 27th pick in the first round . We’re not necessarily expecting front office head Pat Riley and Co. to rely too much on the annaul event to improve Miami’s roster.

The Heat are coming off a hard-fought seven-game series loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are going to have to find other ways to improve if the team wants to be seen as legitimate NBA title contenders moving forward.

It’s in this that we provide multiple scenarios for the Miami Heat draft. But before we do that, let’s check in on the selections they hold.

2022 Miami Heat draft picks

  • 1st round, 27th overall

Miami Heat draft includes trade of Duncan Robinson

Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract back in August of 2021, Robinson fell completely out of the rotation during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It was a dramatic move by head coach Erik Spoelstra, one that likely spells the end of Robinson’s tenure in Miami.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they’ll have to attach draft picks and take on at least one bad contract in order to move Robinson. He averaged just 10.9 points and shot 40% from the field in 2022-23. His contract is an albatross.

That’s where a rebuilding team like the Houston Rockets come into play. Houston could move veteran guard Eric Gordon to Miami for Robinson, Max Strus and the 27th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. This would give Miami a legit bench option to shoot the ball in Gordon. In return, Houston adds a young player in Strus and another first-round pick to its inventory.

Miami Heat draft includes buying of a second-round pick

We wouldn’t put it past Riley and Co. to dole out some cash in order to acquire a deep bench option in the second round. It’s something Miami has done at times in the past. It is flush with cash. It has the need. This just makes too much sense.

From a practical standpoint, buying one of the Warriors’ second-round picks (51st or 55th overall) would work. Golden State will not roster three rookies next season. It’s a real opportunity for Miami. In this, the Heat target a high-upside player such as forward Trayce Jackson-Davis from Indiana or former Fresno State star center Orlando Robinson.

Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro during 2022 NBA Draft

Miami can’t be too happy about Herro’s performance in the playoffs. It also stands to reason that the team isn’t too excited about the possibility of handing him a long-term deal that will reach $25 million annually.

The reigning NBA Sixth-Man of the Year is going to look to cash in before he hits restricted free agency next summer. Other teams are going to have interest in the sharp-shooting guard. The time might be now for Miami to trade Herro.

If that is indeed the case, expect a larger blockbuster to come into play that would include the Heat moving off the contract of a regressed Kyle Lowry after just one season. In doing so, the Heat would have to offer up more draft capital in addition to Herro.

It’s just one hypothetical, but the Minnesota Timberwolves could make sense as a trade partner. D’Angelo Russell is said to be on the block . He’d be an immediate upgrade over last season’s iteration of Lowry. The deal would include Miami sending Herro, Lowry and a future first-round pick to Minnesota for Russell and center Naz Reid. Minnesota would also send one of its second-round picks (40th overall) to Miami.

Projected Miami Heat draft picks

  • 2nd round, 40th pick: Kennedy Chandler, guard, Tennessee
  • 2nd round, 51st pick: Orlando Robinson, center, Fresno State

Past 10 Miami Heat first-round picks

Year Pick Player Position College
2020 20th Precious Achiuwa Forward Memphis
2019 13th Tyler Herro Guard Kentucky
2017 14th Bam Adebayo Center Kentucky
2015 10th Justise Winslow Forward Duke
2014 26th P.J. Hairston (traded) Wing North Carolina
2012 27th Arnett Moultrie (traded) Forward Mississippi St.
2008 2nd Michael Beasley Forward Kansas State
2007 20th Jason Smith (traded) Center Colorado State
2005 29th Wayne Simien Guard Kansas
2004 19th Dorell Wright Guard High School

What do you think about our Miami Heat draft preview? Let us know in the comments below.

Miami, FL
