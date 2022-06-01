ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Seagate offers six acres of land for first responder training

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o87C5_0fwKY21d00

Seagate Development Group offered about six acres of its land in Naples to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Collier County Fires Services and Collier County Emergency Medical Services to use as a training ground.

This comes as Collier County continues to hire and increase its growth.

According to a press release, first responders will use the land for simulated situations such as search and rescue, fire hose management, advanced firefighter self-rescue and rural water supply.

Collier County Sheriff’s bomb and SWAT teams will use robots and specialized equipment to conduct tactical operations on the land as well.

James Nulf, Jr., the Chief Operating Officer and Partner of Seagate Development Group, said this was a way for the company to be using their resources to be proactive.

“Seagate values and appreciates this beautiful region and all those who make it what it is today. We are proud to do something for the first responders who do so much for us,” Nulf Jr. said.

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1045.com

Man With Meth Resists Arrest After Lurking In Punta Gorda Neighborhood

A suspicious person lurking in the area of Sunkist Drive and Grapefruit Lane in Punta Gorda, alerted neighbors to notify CCSO. The suspicious man was identified as 24-year-old Shane Sexton. As the deputy arrived on scene, they observed a white male without a shirt, walking a bicycle between two trailers...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
gulfshorebusiness.com

New car washes under construction throughout Lee County

If the private-equity companies and investors played their cards right, there should be cleaner cars driving around Lee County soon. New car washes are under construction in just about every corridor of the county. A ModWash Express Car Wash is in the works for State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard....
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County felon faces drug trafficking, possession charges

A felon was arrested in East Naples Wednesday night after deputies say she was found with fentanyl and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine after being pulled over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 20.5 grams of meth inside the purse Jennifer Faye Sanders, 42, was carrying when they pulled her over for going through a stop sign on US-41 East in East Naples around 9:15 p.m. Deputies also uncovered 3.5 grams of fentanyl inside her vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Collier County Sheriff#Swat
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested in Lely Resort faces out-of-county drug charges

A man with multiple active warrants out of Lee and Charlotte counties faces charges including drug trafficking after his arrest in Lely Resort on Wednesday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Zachary Murray, 28, in the 9400 block of Triangle Boulevard and arrested him on warrants for charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking by possession in amphetamine, driving while license suspended, revoked, or canceled, and petit theft.
LELY RESORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WINKNEWS.com

1 driver hospitalized after high-speed, 3-vehicle crash on Edison Bridge

One driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert following a high-speed crash between three vehicles on the Edison Bridge on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, its early investigation indicates that excessive speed was a factor in the crash. One adult, out of the three involved, received serious head injuries and was taken as a trauma alert to Gulf Coast Hospital.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy