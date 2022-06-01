ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

SEE IT: Texas school arms staff and posts warning outside

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPuuJ_0fwKY0GB00


F ollowing the shooting in Uvalde , Texas, schools in the neighboring city of Seminole posted signs outside their doors to announce that their staff are armed .

"Attention. Please be aware that Seminole ISD is a guardian school," one sign reads. "Staff are armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect our students and employees."

Various pictures of the sign have circulated on social media. Some parents post the photos as a show of gratitude that their child's school is stepping up.

UVALDE POLICE STOP COOPERATING WITH TEXAS INVESTIGATIONS INTO SCHOOL SHOOTING


At the same time, the Seminole school district held a community safety meeting Tuesday and promised additional resources for mental health. It had sought feedback from community members and issued a response at the meeting.

The district totes seven schools with full-time, Title I-funded social workers on their campuses. Most high schools have full-time social workers and mental health counselors. At the meeting, the school board promised to provide four days of support for the ninth grade centers and increased support for the middle and elementary schools.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In addition, the district plans to host virtual and in-person parent mental health forums.

Comments / 15

Related
cbs19news

Good statement on Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congressman Bob Good (R-VA-5th) recently released a statement on last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He wrote: “Restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves will do nothing to prevent violent crime. As we learned from the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York, a state can have very restrictive gun laws on the books, but those laws do not stop someone intent on doing harm to others.”
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas was building a program to find troubled students and prevent school shootings. It hadn’t reached Uvalde yet.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. By most accounts, the Uvalde school gunman was the type of person a fledgling $290 million Texas youth mental health program was designed to reach — before his apparent distress and instability could escalate to mass violence.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Seminole, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seminole, TX
Crime & Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Rural Texas schools consider arming teachers in wake of Uvalde shooting

Rural Texas school districts are seeking to arm staff and add school police to campuses in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. “Just look at the response from over 50 agencies going to Uvalde…how long it took a lot of those agencies to travel about 80 miles from San Antonio,” the chairman of the board of directors of San Antonio said Wednesday. Natalia ISD, Eric Smith of Medina County, to TNZT News Digital. “Anything in that capacity, you have to rely on outside agencies to help you. And I just feel like the more people we can have already on our campus, the better the overall benefit that would bring.”
UVALDE, TX
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Family of Uvalde shooting victim petitions for gun law change

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of one of 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting is circulating a petition urging major gun law reform. Vincent Salazar's petition calls for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas. His petition specifically seeks the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mental Health#Elementary Schools#Violent Crime#Seminole Isd
AFP

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

The Texas town of Uvalde on Wednesday laid to rest one of the two teachers gunned down in last week's elementary school massacre, along with her husband who died days later, leaving their four children orphaned. Compounding the tragedy, Garcia's 50-year-old husband, Joe, died two days later.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for immediate safety review of Texas public schools

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants an immediate safety review of all public schools in the state. His call to action comes a week and one day after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school, and two months after Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police had active shooter training at a local high school.Robb School Memorial Fund  In a Facebook post from March 22, the Uvalde CISD police said they held the training to "prepare as best as possible" for an active shooter situation. Preparation was a key theme in Gov. Abbott's letter...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy