SEE IT: Texas school arms staff and posts warning outside



F ollowing the shooting in Uvalde , Texas, schools in the neighboring city of Seminole posted signs outside their doors to announce that their staff are armed .

"Attention. Please be aware that Seminole ISD is a guardian school," one sign reads. "Staff are armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect our students and employees."

Various pictures of the sign have circulated on social media. Some parents post the photos as a show of gratitude that their child's school is stepping up.

At the same time, the Seminole school district held a community safety meeting Tuesday and promised additional resources for mental health. It had sought feedback from community members and issued a response at the meeting.

The district totes seven schools with full-time, Title I-funded social workers on their campuses. Most high schools have full-time social workers and mental health counselors. At the meeting, the school board promised to provide four days of support for the ninth grade centers and increased support for the middle and elementary schools.



In addition, the district plans to host virtual and in-person parent mental health forums.