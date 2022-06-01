RV involved in multi-vehicle crash on East County freeway

EL CAJON, Calif. — A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday involving an RV trailer snarled traffic, forcing several lanes to temporarily shut down on Interstate 8 in East County, according to authorities.

SkyFOX captured an RV trailer, which according to California Highway Patrol’s log was overturned, being towed in the middle of the freeway around 4:45 p.m. on westbound I-8 at El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon, located just north of Grossmont Union High School District.

Three lanes were blocked for about two hours but have since reopened as of 5:49 p.m., California Department of Transportation tweeted .

No other information was provided on the incident.

