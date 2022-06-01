ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

RV involved in multi-vehicle crash on East County freeway

By Domenick Candelieri
 2 days ago

EL CAJON, Calif. — A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday involving an RV trailer snarled traffic, forcing several lanes to temporarily shut down on Interstate 8 in East County, according to authorities.

SkyFOX captured an RV trailer, which according to California Highway Patrol’s log was overturned, being towed in the middle of the freeway around 4:45 p.m. on westbound I-8 at El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon, located just north of Grossmont Union High School District.

Man shot in Helix High school parking lot

Three lanes were blocked for about two hours but have since reopened as of 5:49 p.m., California Department of Transportation tweeted .

No other information was provided on the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Motorist Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Brawley

BRAWLEY – An unidentified motorist was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in burst into flames after striking the rear end of a tractor the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1 near Brawley. The incident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 south of Carey Road, the...
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

