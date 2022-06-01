Former Alabama congressman weighs in on the likelihood of stricter gun laws in America

This is an opinion column. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, keep your eye on the queen. Alabama politics is a game of three-card Monte. You know how it works. Three cards, face down. The con man spitting out words faster than you can take them in, so all you hear is hope and hackneyed phrases. Some shill in the shadows – in league with the dealer, no doubt, but hard to identify – whispers that you got this, that you’re gonna be a big winner, and it seems so easy at first.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO