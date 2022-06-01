ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Alabama congressman weighs in on the likelihood of stricter gun laws in America

By Nicole Zedeck
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, protestors across the country are demanding more restrictive gun laws. It's a scene that often plays out after mass shootings, but how likely is legislation to actually change?. Former Democratic Alabama Rep. Parker Griffith has a grim look at what it's...

AL.com

Archibald: Alabama campaign finance is still a con game

This is an opinion column. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, keep your eye on the queen. Alabama politics is a game of three-card Monte. You know how it works. Three cards, face down. The con man spitting out words faster than you can take them in, so all you hear is hope and hackneyed phrases. Some shill in the shadows – in league with the dealer, no doubt, but hard to identify – whispers that you got this, that you’re gonna be a big winner, and it seems so easy at first.
alreporter.com

What are Alabama’s gun laws?

The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
AL.com

Space Command, homicide stats, political debates: Down in Alabama

The Government Accountability Office found no issue with the selection of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as the future Space Command headquarters, although the GAO report did include criticism of the process. At least some violent crime stats continue to rise in Alabama, and homicides in Birmingham and Mobile are...
The process of a background check to obtain a gun in Alabama

A background check to carry a firearm can take just 10 minutes. At Bullet and Barrel, an indoor shooting range and training facility in Huntsville, you fill out an ATF 4473 form on the computer. Usually, it takes just a few minutes for you to be denied or cleared. The...
"Firearm activist groups are unhappy with Alabama gun laws," an APR 40th anniversary encore airing

Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from just last year. APR mentors University of Alabama journalism grad students every summer. That includes Joushua Blount. He's a UA grad and he's working as a multimedia journalist at the ABC station in Columbia, Missouri. Joushua produced a story that's noteworthy, one week after the mass shooting in Texas. It has to do with gun safety here in Alabama. Here's that story from the APR archives. And a note to our listeners, this feature makes reference to shooting accidents.
Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
Alabama awarded $5M federal grant for 120 miles of railway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 120-mile stretch of Alabama railway is in line for improvements with help from a $5 million federal grant. The Federal Railroad Administration on Thursday announced the grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding $368 million to 46...
Senate runoff debate off after Britt says Brooks wants ‘circus’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – There won’t be a runoff debate in the Republican race for U.S. Senate. Alabama Daily News and Gray Television (WBRC, WSFA, WAFF, WALA, WTVY) had planned a forum for candidates Katie Britt and Mo Brooks for June 14. However, that plan fell apart over the last week after discussions with the campaigns.
Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
