ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala practice for Warriors

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znGk3_0fwKVq6D00

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala — who are each dealing with various injuries — were full participants in practice for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Western Conference champions will host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, so gaining extra reinforcements along the bench could be a positive development for Steve Kerr’s side.

“Gary, Andre and Otto all took part fully in practice today,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday. “We did not do a live scrimmage, but we did do kind of scout-team work, half-court offense and defense … It was definitely work that was ramped up. Seems like everybody got through it well, but we’ll know more tomorrow and then we’ll have another practice tomorrow.”

Payton, 29, has been out since the conference semifinals, when he injured his left elbow against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payton told reporters Tuesday that he’s “starting to feel normal” but he’s “still not me yet.” Kerr said Payton had extended his shooting range recently.

“That’s part of what he’ll be doing tomorrow as we determine whether he’ll be able to play,” Kerr said of Payton.

According to a report from Stadium on Tuesday, Payton will be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the Finals. Payton led the team in steals this season, averaging 1.4 per game.

Porter, who turns 29 on Friday, has missed three games over the last two rounds with sore feet. Iguodala hasn’t played since Game 4 of the first round due to a lingering neck issue.

Porter was the Warriors’ sixth-leading scorer and third-best rebounder this season, averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. A former Finals MVP, Iguodala is the oldest Warrior on the team at 38 years old.

Also on Tuesday, Payton was named the winner of the new Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for “for his ongoing support of youth facing hardships and with learning disabilities,” the NBA said.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Steph's advice to young Warriors teammates ahead of Finals

Steph Curry is no stranger to the global stage of the NBA Finals. He's been there five times to be exact. So on Monday afternoon, Curry shared the advice he has for his young Warriors teammates who are preparing to fight for their first NBA championship against the Boston Celtics, beginning with Game 1 at Chase Center on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#Western Conference#The Boston Celtics#Stadium
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Gary Payton II's Status For Game 1 Revealed

The Golden State Warriors could get a huge boost in their NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics. Gary Payton II has missed a significant amount of time during the postseason. He was injured from a hard foul by Dillon Brooks during Golden State's series vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Early...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Once Admitted He 'Stole' Plays From Brad Stevens: “I’ve Never Made A Play Up. You Just Steal From Other Coaches. Brad Stevens Draws Up Great Stuff. Dave Joerger Runs Really Good Stuff Too.”

Ever since he landed his first and only head coaching job in the NBA, Steve Kerr has made a big impact on the Golden State Warriors. Mark Jackson helped Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green get ready to compete for important things, but it was Kerr who took that last step to make them NBA champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy