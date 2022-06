Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary release of a jailed father whose daughter was killed in the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted a plea for Eli Torres to be temporarily freed so he can attend the funeral for his daughter, 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, who was one of the 21 victims.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO