ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon lets schools ban guns on campus, but few districts have made that choice

By Dirk VanderHart
opb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon lawmakers last year gave every public school district in Oregon the option to ban guns from their premises. So far, most districts have declined to take them up on the offer. Since a change to Oregon law in September, just 13% of the state’s public school districts have...

www.opb.org

Comments / 5

Kenny The Mechanic
2d ago

😂😂😂 Gun free zones are a joke! All it does is disarm law abiding citizens. It's not like the criminal cares.

Reply(1)
13
Ross Cadigan
1d ago

so they passed those rules because the kids demanded it? do they understand the adults are supposed to be in charge?

Reply
4
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons. English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons. USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons. #17. Tillamook County. Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons. #16. Union County. Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons. #15. Wallowa County. Manuela Durson // Shutterstock. #14. Curry County.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Indigenous farmer seeks solutions in drought-plagued Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
kezi.com

Effectiveness of school police officers in Oregon debated after Uvalde tragedy

EUGENE, Ore. -- In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, discussion over the presence of School Resource Officers has been renewed. School Resource Officers are police officers specially assigned to assist schools in their relations with police departments. Several school districts across Oregon have done away with their SRO programs in recent years, but some parents want the program to return in light of the tragedy in Uvalde. However, some students say the felt less safe with SROs in schools.
Engadget

Oregon is shutting down its controversial child welfare AI in June

In 2018, Oregon's Department of Human Services implemented its Safety at Screening Tool, an algorithm that generates a "risk score" for abuse hotline workers, recommending whether a social worker needs to further investigate the contents of a call. This AI was based on the lauded Allegheny Family Screening Tool, designed to predict the risk of a child ending up in foster care based on a number of socioeconomic factors.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#School District#School Shooting#Chl#Opb#Portland Public Schools#Myrtle Point#Americans
Big Country News

Oregon National Guard Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idahoans are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Idaho, May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
opb.org

Oregon school district pioneered a system to prevent school shootings

Your browser does not support the audio element. The murder of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school last week in Uvalde, Texas, has renewed calls for gun control legislation at the state and federal level. But while passage of a national gun reform remains elusive, a school district in Oregon pioneered a student behavioral threat assessment program more than 20 years ago to prevent shootings on campus. It relies on a team of experts drawn from the school, community and law enforcement to quickly identify threatening behaviors and communications made by a student and respond with a range of interventions designed to support the student at home and at school. Courtenay McCarthy, a school psychologist at the Salem-Keizer school district, explains how the program works and the impact it’s having in Salem and beyond.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon's COVID-19 trend: more cases, hospitalizations, deaths

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's new COVID-19 report is showing increases for the state's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority issued its (OHA) COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report today. It reveals COVID-19-related case increases since the last biweekly period with, "22,845 new cases of COVID-19 from May 16 to May 29, a 24% increase over the previous biweekly total of 18,447."
OREGON STATE
biznewspost.com

Shock Poll: Republican Leads Oregon Governor Race

A shocking new poll puts Republican Christine Drazan just slightly ahead of Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. Conducted between May 25-27, the new poll from Nelson Research showed Drazan had 29.5 percent of support out of 516 likely voters,while Kotek had just 27.5 percent of support with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Independent Betsy Johnson trails with just 19.4 percent of support.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland lost $1.4M, but city leaders aren’t saying how

A city could do a lot with $1.4 million. In Portland, that amount of money could help families at risk of losing their home stave off eviction for one more week. It could pay for another two dozen or so unarmed park rangers, intended to curb spiking gun violence. It could double the money going to outreach at the city’s worst off homeless camps.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy