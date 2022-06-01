ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

McKee Botanical Garden to host 17th Annual Waterlily Celebration on Saturday, June 18

By Community Submission
veronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO HOST 17TH ANNUAL WATERLILY CELEBRATION ON SATURDAY, JUNE 18. Vero Beach, FL – May 31, 2022 – McKee Botanical Garden will host its 17th Annual Waterlily Celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. Come celebrate the beauty of...

veronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

Coming Up! Heat’s on at Heaton’s with Summer White Party

Welcome the summer with the Summer White Party running Friday, June 3, at Heaton’s Vero Beach. This is quite the sophisticated spot where you can enjoy wonderful cuisine, sparkling drinks, great music and get that seaside vibe, all in one. And at night, there’s even a fire pit! The Summer White Party kicks off Heaton’s whole “Soundtrack for the Shore” lineup of events for this summer. There will be a live DJ, light bites and a welcome cocktail at the swanky event, which runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets to the Summer White Party are $50 in advance and $55 at the door, if there are any left. And plan ahead for Heaton’s Rock & Rose Beach Party, running 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 8. That event includes games on the beach (bring your own chairs) and live music. Tickets to that are $15 in advance or $25 at the door. The final big to-do is the “End of Summer Luau” running 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. There will be light bites, a welcome cocktail and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 in advance. If you just want to pop into Heaton’s without all the party hoopla and admission tag, there are some attractive offerings this summer. You can stay cool with Heaton’s “Summer Sundays with Casa Noble.” Those events are every Sunday beginning June 5 and running through Sept. 4 until 5 p.m. There will be live music and drink specials running 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And of course, there’s always Heaton’s Taco Tuesdays with $5 tacos and $5 drinks and margaritas. Heaton’s is at 3500 Ocean Dr., Vero Beach. Call 772-469-4444 or visit HeatonsVeroBeach.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘Eco’ reverberates at Sebastian’s Arbor Day and Earth fest

The City of Sebastian and the City’s Natural Resources Board recently hosted its annual Arbor Day and Earth Celebration in Riverview Park, offering families a chance to spend the day learning about the environment while participating in a variety of children’s activities, scavenger hunts and dancing to live entertainment.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Secluded Ocean Oaks West home with French Caribbean flair

Jeffrey and Debbye Mack traded one tropical paradise for another when they moved to Vero Beach from the Caribbean. They were attracted to the home at 2241 W. Ocean Oaks Circle because it had the feel of the West Indies with a bit of a French countryside flair, something the couple had become accustomed to during their time in the Caribbean, says Debbye.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Vero Beach, FL
Lifestyle
veronews.com

2022 Sabbatical for Pastor Jeff Wood launches mural painting project at the Thrift Store next to First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian

First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian is proud to announce their new Thrift Store Murals Project in conjunction with Pastor Jeff Wood’s Sabbatical scheduled for this summer. Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Programs strengthen Christian congregations through renewal and reflection. The Lilly Corporation provides an opportunity for pastors to step away from the persistent obligations of daily parish life and engage in a period of renewal and reflection. It is meant for those congregations and pastors who have a strong relationship with one another.
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Realtor Laura Kutryb Gives Tour of $2.75 Million Home For Sale in Cocoa on N. Indian River Dr.

WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb , EXP Realty. Stay tuned as Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor talks with Laura about the home and upcoming philanthropic opportunities here on the Space Coast. This beautiful new listing has 5 bedrooms and 6 baths with a cottage behind the house that also has a bedroom/loft and bathroom, private dock with boat lift and a 5 car garage with a lift.
COCOA, FL
veronews.com

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery: June: Water + Creatures in the Gallery

This month, the Fifth Avenue Art Gallery has joined forces with the Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition, helpthelagoon.org to present an art exhibit in the front gallery on ‘Water’. This is an invitational exhibit and there will be pieces that showcase water in the broadest sense all the way to images of the Indian River Lagoon. It is a very interesting exhibition.
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckee Botanical Garden#Waterlilies#Garden
veronews.com

North County Aquatic Center to reopen after closure for renovations

SEBASTIAN — The North County Aquatic Center will reopen to the public Friday after being closed for more than a month for renovations, county officials said. The improvements include the installation of a new pool liner, a water heater replacement, signage repair, extensive cleaning, repainting and a landscape upgrade. The center, which has a public swimming pool, is located at 9450 County Road 512 in Sebastian, just east of North County Regional Park.
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout opens in Boca; Fort Lauderdale’s Tipico Cafe closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Spinnato’s Hoagies & Meats, Pompano Beach This hoagie shop registered to owners Mike Lipski and Jennifer Anderson debuted May 30 near US-1 and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hunters work to reduce iguana populations

Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
BRINY BREEZES, FL
veronews.com

Wow, and how! Stringer Gallery’s ‘Masterworks: Then and Now’

The J.M. Stringer Gallery of Fine Art on Ocean Drive is home to an exceptional collection of artworks, as evidenced by its current exhibit, Masterworks: Then and Now, which opened in mid-March and will remain on display through June. Many of the artworks are highlighted in the show’s catalog, but...
VERO BEACH, FL
vieravoice.com

Viera resident brings country music to Space Coast Stadium

Mike McCarty loves Florida. In fact, he loves Florida and Brevard County so much he decided to make the Viera area his home for the past 17 years. Originally from Chicago, McCarty is the concert coordinator for MTI Concerts, a division of MTI which is a technology company with offices across the country.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Education Foundation Charity Shoot hits fundraising target

The weather was ideal for the shooters who gathered at the Windsor Gun Club at Vero Beach Clay Shooting Sports for the 20th annual Education Foundation Charity Shoot, testing their skill in a friendly team competition, while supporting the various programs of the nonprofit Education Foundation of Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

Why This Coastal Florida Town Is The Most Fragrant Place To Visit Next Month

The stretch of Florida coastline around Vero Beach is known as the “Treasure Coast.” The name is derived from a fleet of Spanish galleons that sunk just offshore during a hurricane while transporting a treasure of gold back to Spain. For a small town, Vero Beach is decidedly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy