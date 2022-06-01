ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel 10 goes to extreme lengths to keep the winner of MasterChef a secret - after last year's outcome was 'leaked' to betting agencies

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Channel 10 has filmed multiple endings for MasterChef Australia: Fans v Faves.

The decision to pre-record winner announcements for both finalists was made after the outcome of last year's season was reportedly leaked, leading to a spike in 'suspicious activity' on betting websites.

'Multiple endings were recorded to ensure results are not spoilt for our audience,' a network spokesman told the Herald Sun on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pulaa_0fwKT2Yu00
Who will it be? Channel 10 has filmed multiple endings for MasterChef Australia: Fans v Faves. Pictured: Julie Goodwin (left) and Billie McKay (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPDUd_0fwKT2Yu00

Season seven champion Billie McKay is Sportsbet's favourite to win the all-stars season with short odds of $1.37 as of Wednesday morning.

Season six contestant Sarah Todd is second favourite at $4, while season one winner Julie Goodwin is third at $6 odds.

Channel 10's drastic measures to protect the outcome of MasterChef come a year after the show filmed just one winner announcement in 2021.

An on-set 'leak' led to a dramatic shift in odds on betting websites, which all but confirmed the identity of the winner before the finale aired on TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRSbZ_0fwKT2Yu00
Plugging leaks: The decision to pre-record winner announcements for both finalists was made after the outcome of last year's season was reportedly leaked, leading to a spike in 'suspicious activity' on betting websites. (Pictured: judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong)

Sportsbet abruptly listed Justin Narayan as the most likely winner with odds of $1.28, despite Pete Campbell having previously been the red-hot favourite.

Youth pastor Justin was ultimately crowned winner of the cooking show.

The sudden spike in bets for Justin, who had not been a favourite to win beforehand, raised suspicions - especially when tattoo artist Pete plummeted to third position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8HO0_0fwKT2Yu00
Suspicious activity: Last year, a sudden spike in bets for winner Justin Narayan (pictured), who had not been a favourite beforehand, raised suspicions among viewers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ae5ii_0fwKT2Yu00
Fishy: Betting agency Sportsbet confirmed to The Australian at the time there had been 'a lot of cash coming for Justin' after the finale was filmed in secret

The Australian reported that 'within a few hours of the end of the filming' Justin emerged as a favourite to win, leading to rumours of a leak.

It also claimed the production was 'attempting to get to the bottom of the unusual betting activity.'

A Sportsbet spokesman confirmed there had been 'a lot of cash coming for Justin' after the finale was filmed in secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTAU6_0fwKT2Yu00
Inside track: Sportsbet abruptly listed Justin Narayan as the most likely winner with odds of $1.28, despite Pete Campbell (pictured) having previously been the red-hot favourite

Prior to the 2021 season, both chefs competing in the grand finale would be filmed as winners of the competition to prevent the result being compromised.

The real winner would not be revealed until it was broadcast on television.

However, that reportedly wasn't done last year to avoid torturing the runner-up with hopes they had won.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hf5tA_0fwKT2Yu00
Changes: Prior to the 2021 season, both chefs competing in the finale would be filmed as winners of the competition to prevent the result being compromised. But that wasn't done last year to avoid torturing the runner-up with hopes they had won (Pictured: Kishwar Chowdhury)

