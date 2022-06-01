ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery: June: Water + Creatures in the Gallery

By Community Submission
veronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, the Fifth Avenue Art Gallery has joined forces with the Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition, helpthelagoon.org to present an art exhibit in the...

veronews.com

veronews.com

Secluded Ocean Oaks West home with French Caribbean flair

Jeffrey and Debbye Mack traded one tropical paradise for another when they moved to Vero Beach from the Caribbean. They were attracted to the home at 2241 W. Ocean Oaks Circle because it had the feel of the West Indies with a bit of a French countryside flair, something the couple had become accustomed to during their time in the Caribbean, says Debbye.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘Eco’ reverberates at Sebastian’s Arbor Day and Earth fest

The City of Sebastian and the City’s Natural Resources Board recently hosted its annual Arbor Day and Earth Celebration in Riverview Park, offering families a chance to spend the day learning about the environment while participating in a variety of children’s activities, scavenger hunts and dancing to live entertainment.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Coming Up! Heat’s on at Heaton’s with Summer White Party

Welcome the summer with the Summer White Party running Friday, June 3, at Heaton’s Vero Beach. This is quite the sophisticated spot where you can enjoy wonderful cuisine, sparkling drinks, great music and get that seaside vibe, all in one. And at night, there’s even a fire pit! The Summer White Party kicks off Heaton’s whole “Soundtrack for the Shore” lineup of events for this summer. There will be a live DJ, light bites and a welcome cocktail at the swanky event, which runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets to the Summer White Party are $50 in advance and $55 at the door, if there are any left. And plan ahead for Heaton’s Rock & Rose Beach Party, running 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 8. That event includes games on the beach (bring your own chairs) and live music. Tickets to that are $15 in advance or $25 at the door. The final big to-do is the “End of Summer Luau” running 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. There will be light bites, a welcome cocktail and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 in advance. If you just want to pop into Heaton’s without all the party hoopla and admission tag, there are some attractive offerings this summer. You can stay cool with Heaton’s “Summer Sundays with Casa Noble.” Those events are every Sunday beginning June 5 and running through Sept. 4 until 5 p.m. There will be live music and drink specials running 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And of course, there’s always Heaton’s Taco Tuesdays with $5 tacos and $5 drinks and margaritas. Heaton’s is at 3500 Ocean Dr., Vero Beach. Call 772-469-4444 or visit HeatonsVeroBeach.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Realtor Laura Kutryb Gives Tour of $2.75 Million Home For Sale in Cocoa on N. Indian River Dr.

WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb , EXP Realty. Stay tuned as Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor talks with Laura about the home and upcoming philanthropic opportunities here on the Space Coast. This beautiful new listing has 5 bedrooms and 6 baths with a cottage behind the house that also has a bedroom/loft and bathroom, private dock with boat lift and a 5 car garage with a lift.
COCOA, FL
veronews.com

2022 Sabbatical for Pastor Jeff Wood launches mural painting project at the Thrift Store next to First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian

First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian is proud to announce their new Thrift Store Murals Project in conjunction with Pastor Jeff Wood’s Sabbatical scheduled for this summer. Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Programs strengthen Christian congregations through renewal and reflection. The Lilly Corporation provides an opportunity for pastors to step away from the persistent obligations of daily parish life and engage in a period of renewal and reflection. It is meant for those congregations and pastors who have a strong relationship with one another.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Wow, and how! Stringer Gallery’s ‘Masterworks: Then and Now’

The J.M. Stringer Gallery of Fine Art on Ocean Drive is home to an exceptional collection of artworks, as evidenced by its current exhibit, Masterworks: Then and Now, which opened in mid-March and will remain on display through June. Many of the artworks are highlighted in the show’s catalog, but...
VERO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
veronews.com

North County Aquatic Center to reopen after closure for renovations

SEBASTIAN — The North County Aquatic Center will reopen to the public Friday after being closed for more than a month for renovations, county officials said. The improvements include the installation of a new pool liner, a water heater replacement, signage repair, extensive cleaning, repainting and a landscape upgrade. The center, which has a public swimming pool, is located at 9450 County Road 512 in Sebastian, just east of North County Regional Park.
SEBASTIAN, FL
vieravoice.com

Viera resident brings country music to Space Coast Stadium

Mike McCarty loves Florida. In fact, he loves Florida and Brevard County so much he decided to make the Viera area his home for the past 17 years. Originally from Chicago, McCarty is the concert coordinator for MTI Concerts, a division of MTI which is a technology company with offices across the country.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandostylemagazine.com

Orlando’s Newest Fine Dining Establishment Is Now Open, On ‘Restaurant Row’

Formerly the exclusive reserve of its private members, London House restaurant is now fully open for dinner reservations every Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm until late. Serving a flavor-forward British & European inspired A La Carte menu, with one of Florida’s largest and most impressive wine lists, London House restaurant was designed using exquisite British & European materials & fixtures, hand selected by our British designers to showcase a space that compliments the cuisine, whilst elegantly immersing you in a British Fine Dining experience.
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

More railroad crossings closing for Brightline upgrades

Brightline established a second track bed alongside the Florida East Coast Railway tracks in downtown Vero Beach before construction begins this week upgrading the railroad and eight crossings for high-speed passenger trains. Brightline was set to fully close the westbound 20th Street railroad crossing this past Tuesday for three weeks...
VERO BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

S.R. 429 construction commences in Winter Garden

The Central Florida Expressway Authority began construction activities May 31 on State Road 429 from Tilden Road to south of Florida’s Turnpike to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. This 3.6-mile SR 429 Capacity Improvements Project (Segment 1) will add a travel lane in each direction, expanding the expressway...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: June 1

Mr. Aubry Sapp, 84, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. Aubry was born in Dade City, Florida to the late Earnest Q. and Rachel Savilla (Nichols) Sapp and was a long time resident of Vero Beach. He served in...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Here’s where you can score a free doughnut...
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Shores hopes to overturn reuse water ruling

Indian River Shores is determined to see Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals overturn a lower court ruling last month that could create uncertainty for the town’s water-sewer utility bills, but Vero’s staff attorney is confident the city will prevail at the higher court. The town had...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Education Foundation Charity Shoot hits fundraising target

The weather was ideal for the shooters who gathered at the Windsor Gun Club at Vero Beach Clay Shooting Sports for the 20th annual Education Foundation Charity Shoot, testing their skill in a friendly team competition, while supporting the various programs of the nonprofit Education Foundation of Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

