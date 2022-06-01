Fifth Avenue Art Gallery: June: Water + Creatures in the Gallery

Welcome the summer with the Summer White Party running Friday, June 3, at Heaton’s Vero Beach. This is quite the sophisticated spot where you can enjoy wonderful cuisine, sparkling drinks, great music and get that seaside vibe, all in one. And at night, there’s even a fire pit! The Summer White Party kicks off Heaton’s whole “Soundtrack for the Shore” lineup of events for this summer. There will be a live DJ, light bites and a welcome cocktail at the swanky event, which runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets to the Summer White Party are $50 in advance and $55 at the door, if there are any left. And plan ahead for Heaton’s Rock & Rose Beach Party, running 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 8. That event includes games on the beach (bring your own chairs) and live music. Tickets to that are $15 in advance or $25 at the door. The final big to-do is the “End of Summer Luau” running 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. There will be light bites, a welcome cocktail and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 in advance. If you just want to pop into Heaton’s without all the party hoopla and admission tag, there are some attractive offerings this summer. You can stay cool with Heaton’s “Summer Sundays with Casa Noble.” Those events are every Sunday beginning June 5 and running through Sept. 4 until 5 p.m. There will be live music and drink specials running 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And of course, there’s always Heaton’s Taco Tuesdays with $5 tacos and $5 drinks and margaritas. Heaton’s is at 3500 Ocean Dr., Vero Beach. Call 772-469-4444 or visit HeatonsVeroBeach.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO