ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Students visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture

By Alexis Means
13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The students at the Martin Luther King Junior Academy for Boys took a trip to the National Museum of African American History. The trip was free thanks to a group of community members. William Liddell and his group raised $12,000 for the fifth and sixth...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

Sandy Spring Slave Museum Hosts Juneteenth Exhibit

The Sandy Spring Slave Museum will host a Juneteenth exhibit that will be open to the public on Saturday, June 4th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit was inspired by museum board member Reynaldo Smith whose family members were freed in Texas by General Order No. 3 which informed residents in Texas that all slaves were free even though it came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Students Suspected of Flying Confederate Flag at Maryland School

Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.
LA PLATA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Society
City
Toledo, OH
thedcpost.com

Best Organic Food Stores in Washington DC

Living healthy requires a little bit of effort these days as you cannot find natural and organic food in every corner. Hence, it is always helpful to have a list of such spots at hand. Here is a list of the best organic food stores in Washington DC in our opinion.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mocoshow.com

World Heritage Festival to Take Place on June 5th

The World Heritage Festival will take place on June 5, 2022 at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring (1 Veterans Place) from 1pm – 7pm. This will be a free and in-person event. Per the event listing; “Taste delicious ethnic food, while getting refreshed with a scoop of ice cream or shaved ice or even a fresh smoothie!! Enjoy a beautiful cultural performance show and shop from more than 60 vendors displaying everything from fine art to jewelry, ceramics to crafts, and every creative item in between. Other vendors include area nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurs, and local businesses.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
thezebra.org

Alexandria Celebrating Juneteenth With Concerts, Tours, and More

ALEXANDRIA, VA – This June, Alexandria, Virginia, offers a range of ways to honor Juneteenth (June 19th), which marks the day on which enslaved individuals in Galveston, TX, learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them more than two years earlier. In the days and weeks surrounding Juneteenth, participate...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox5dc.com

Off-cycle cicada stragglers start to emerge in parts of DC region

WASHINGTON - Cicada procrastinators who did not emerge with their Brood X brethren in 2021 are finally making their way above ground. Billions of the red-eyed insects arrived last May as part of the largest brood of 17-year cicadas. Most parts of the Washington, D.C. region saw massive numbers of the bugs. By June – they had mostly come and gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland Jewish News

Swastika flier found at bus stop across from Maryland synagogue

A flier with a swastika on it was found plastered on a bus-stop shelter in a heavily Orthodox neighborhood of Silver Spring, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C., on Thursday. It included a white supremacist website and the words “love your race.” A second flier said “6 million ki*es is...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

National Park Service removes encampments near Union Station

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) removed the two homeless encampments located in D.C., one in Columbus Circle outside Union Station and the second at the intersection of 11th and I streets NW. The agency placed signs in Columbus Circle last month, alerting people inside the roughly two...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Education
WTOP

Rising homicides remain central in race for DC mayor

The primary election in D.C. is less than three weeks away, and rising homicide numbers were a central issue as Democratic candidates running for mayor met to debate Wednesday. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is seeking a third term in office, used the Fox 5 debate to continue her call for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

KKK photos posted on Damascus HS online search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Late Monday night disturbing hate symbols and photos of the Ku Klux Klan popped up on an online app when you looked up Damascus High School on Apple maps. Following the images being posted briefly, Damascus High School Principal Kevin D. Yates sent a letter to the school community. “I […]
DAMASCUS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Society
WUSA9

Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Family To Donate Wheelchair, Raise Funds In Memory Of Son With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home.  “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
travelworldnews.com

Selina Opens U.S. Flagship Hotel in Washington, D.C.’s Union Market

Selina, a lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened Selina Union Market in Washington, D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood. The hotel—the seventh for Selina in the U.S.—expands Selina’s global portfolio to over 155 open and secured properties. Designed for digital nomads and modern travelers, Selina offers guests alternative ways to stay, play and work at their unique destinations around the world. Selina Union Market is the brand’s signature U.S. property, featuring all of the unique elements and offerings that makes Selina one of today’s most dynamic and forward-thinking hospitality brands.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Graduation plans continue despite Lanham apartment building fire

Graduating seniors often look forward to the day they will march down the aisle and receive their diplomas or degrees. For one high school senior, there was worry over the Memorial Day weekend that a fire at the Lilly Garden Apartments in Lanham, Maryland, may have burned up a key item needed for her graduation ceremony — the robe.
LANHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy