CAL FIRE will conduct a prescribed burn east of Kelly Ridge Thursday and Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Loafer Creek DWR east of Kelly Bridge on Thursday...www.actionnewsnow.com
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Loafer Creek DWR east of Kelly Bridge on Thursday...www.actionnewsnow.com
Use goats or whatever but don’t burn! Soooo dry! We don’t need a slop over burning acres snd acres of dry trees, dry ground, and no water!
Comments / 3