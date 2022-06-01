ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAL FIRE will conduct a prescribed burn east of Kelly Ridge Thursday and Friday

By Ariana Powell
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Loafer Creek DWR east of Kelly Bridge on Thursday...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 3

Sally Kephart
2d ago

Use goats or whatever but don’t burn! Soooo dry! We don’t need a slop over burning acres snd acres of dry trees, dry ground, and no water!

Reply
2
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Greenville Fire in South Oroville stopped

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters say the forward progress of the Greenville Fire in South Oroville has been stopped. The Oroville Fire Department says the fire is 50% contained. The Oroville Fire Department says the fire burned 3-4 acres. Butte County CAL FIRE is also at the scene. The fire is...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

2 dead in Oroville small plane crash

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit are currently investigating a plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport, according to fire officials. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tweeted just before 1:00 pm that firefighters were at the airport, which is located west of Oroville and about 75 miles north of Sacramento. The […]
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Plane crashes at Oroville Airport Thursday afternoon, 2 dead

OROVILLE, Calif. 12:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have been confirmed dead following a plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Firefighters say it was a small aircraft that crashed. The Oroville Police Department received a report at 12:20 p.m. of the...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police begin RV and trailer enforcement at Comanche Creek

CHICO, Calif. - Several trailers and RVs are now moved out of the Comanche Creek homeless camp in Chico and the rest will move out soon. All homeless living in RVs and trailers will have to try and stay at an RV Park in Chico or at some in Oroville, Hamilton City or Durham that may accept them. Some homeless even think they may have to move out of the county.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burn permits suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

CHICO, Calif. - Starting Tuesday, burn permits are suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. It's due to high fire danger with the unusually early start to fire season. This suspension takes effect Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. This is for state responsibility areas of Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. That means areas covered by CAL FIRE.
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico High students dedicate tiny home to Bear Fire survivor

CHICO, Calif. - A tiny home was dedicated to a Bear Fire survivor on Wednesday afternoon. Students at Chico High School have been working on building the home since November of last year. Students began construction of the tiny home in early May. This stemmed from a competition with the...
CHICO, CA
