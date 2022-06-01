ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

PrideFest returns this week after two years

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Festival season is upon us! PrideFest kicks off this Thursday and will run through Saturday, June 4 at Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time after a two year hiatus.

The celebration of pride returns for its 25th year featuring some new attractions overlooking Milwaukee's skyline.

"So imagine it's Saturday night, you'll see the fireworks going off over lake Michigan and to the south, you'll see the Hoan Bridge lit in pride colors," said West Shaver, PrideFest president.

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of artists, comedians and drag shows starting Friday.

The in-person celebration is something that the LGBTQIA+ community has not truly felt since the height of the pandemic.

"Two years of hardly any social interaction, the fear of getting terribly sick. I think we're going to see a sense of relief, a sense of joy, and excitement to reconnect," said Shaver.

Organizers are expecting 30,000 people to be in attendance. Tickets can be purchased on the PrideFest website.

