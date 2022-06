LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A new location for a popular restaurant chain is planned for the southern part of Louisville,Louisville Business First reports. Chick-fil-A is set to make its Okolona debut at 10501 Preston Highway, which is currently a vacant lot owned by the state, according to Jefferson County PVA records. The proposed building would be 5,233 square feet with a building cost of $1.2 million, according to a new construction filing with the Louisville Metro Government.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO