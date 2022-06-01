ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brew City Banger drifting event returns June 11

By Lance Allan
 2 days ago
Last year was the first year...and now it's back.

It's like the real life version of the Fast and Furious movies. The Brew City Banger drifting event takes off June 11 at the Milwaukee Mile.

"We just had an idea in our minds of hosting a track event at the Milwaukee Mile and bringing drifting to the city and locals of Milwaukee," Alek Wood says."It definitely was a hurdle that we encountered last year. In other aspects, the Milwaukee Mile is becoming much more active than it has been in years past. And we're one of those contributors to making this a spot that's kind of on everyone's radar again."

The Brew City Banger is a drifting event where drivers intentionally over-steer while maintaining control. The first edition was a success, according to event organizer Wood.

"Day of, we had in excess of a thousand turn up just from the community, who came with kids, the rest of their families, and they stayed to have a good time," Wood says.

Now Wood says Brew City Banger 2.0 will have more viewing areas, better food selections, and more awareness that the Milwaukee Mile is open for business.

Wood says the Mile was a great venue.

"We had one corner that was particularly popular, especially in the night portion of the drifting, where spectators were lined for a couple hundred feet just against this concrete barrier watching the track. Yeah, some jaws open and a lot of wide eyes," Wood says.

And the sport of drifting, like tire temperatures, remains hot.

"Over the past 10 years it's been one of the fastest growing motor sports in America, so in that sense, yes, it's a lot more popular than it was a few years ago," Wood says.

Wood breaks the mold and maybe some stereotypes, because he's not what you'd think, as your classic gearhead.

"I'm in my third year of medical school right now. Racing is something that I've always fit into my life and that's not something that stays separate from what I do for work, career, etc.," Wood says.

The gates open for the Brew City Banger at 10 a.m., and racing at the Milwaukee Mile goes until 11 p.m. on June 11.

