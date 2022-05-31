Aztecs officially add running back Kenan Christon to football program

San Diego State announced Tuesday running back Kenan Christon has joined the Aztecs' football program.

Christon’s transfer from USC was reported last week in the Union-Tribune . It became official when his grant-in-aid paperwork was received and processed by the university.

Christon, a Madison High graduate who also was a sprinter on the USC men’s track team, rushed 78 times for 443 yards and two touchdowns (5.5 yards/carry) and added 13 receptions for 126 and three TDs over the 2019-20 seasons.

Christon played in USC’s 2021 season opener against San Jose State, but was suspended by the school and missed the remainder of the season for an altercation with another USC student. Christon entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-December.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Christon, who was not made available for comment, will be listed as a junior on the SDSU roster, although he could potentially have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Running back is perhaps the deepest position on the SDSU roster with the addition of Christon. The Aztecs have not yet identified the back who will get the most carries following the departure of lead back Greg Bell, who exhausted his eligibility following the 2021 season.

Super seniors Chance Bell, who carried 72 times for 341 yards and four touchdowns last season, and Jordan Byrd, who had 37 carries for 246 and three TDs, are the most experienced returners. They came out of spring camp listed as co-starters at the position.

With Christon, the Aztecs have added seven Division I transfers from the portal since the end of the 2021 season.

Five of those players — quarterback Braxton Burmeister (Virginia Tech), offensive lineman Cade Bennett (Oklahoma State), tight end Mark Redman (Washington), defensive lineman Justus Tavai (Hawaii) and linebacker Cooper McDonald (Washington) — were listed as starters on the Aztecs' post-spring depth chart .

The other transfer — defensive lineman Deven Lamp (Tulsa) — missed most of practice after requiring surgery for a sports hernia and is listed as third-string defensive end.

SDSU's Sept. 3 season opener against Arizona is just three months and three days away. It marks the debut of Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .