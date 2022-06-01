Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Terry County in northwestern Texas Western Hockley County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1255 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Sundown, or 13 miles west of Levelland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Sundown and Whitharral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCHRAN COUNTY, TX ・ 55 MINUTES AGO