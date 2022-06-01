ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Flood Warning for Verdigris River in Independence

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a flood warning for the Verdigris River in Independence, Kansas until Saturday. According to City of Independence officials, the current forecast has the river reaching 38.9- feet which will cause flooding on Park Boulevard at Sycamore Street and the City Dam. The City will be closing dam access until the water recedes back down below the roadway.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Owner of stable fostering more than a dozen animals rescued from flooding near Mulvane

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of five, along with nearly two dozen farm animals, were rescued from flooding at a Mulvane home early Wednesday. At around 1:15 a.m., Mulvane fire crews evacuated the family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 block of 119th St. Assisted by the Derby Fire Department, the crews got two adults and three children out of the home. Also rescued were six chickens, 14 goats and a horse.
MULVANE, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people have died in a crash north of Haysville. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on 63rd St. S. between Seneca and Mabel. Sgt. Jared Bloesing with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a silver minivan was traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle drove over the railroad tracks, it went airborne, striking an eastbound vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: More rounds of rainfall possible through Wednesday evening; short list of Lyon County road closures develops

For the third straight week, the KVOE listening area is dealing with either confirmed flooding or the risk of floods. Flood watches now cover all area counties. For Lyon and most surrounding counties, the watches run until 1 am Wednesday. The exceptions, Chase and Greenwood counties, are in watches until 1 am Thursday after both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City reported street flooding and several county roads were flooded between Cottonwood Falls and Bazaar on Monday night.

