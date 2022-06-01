ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briscoe County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran, Terry, Hockley and eastern Yoakum Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokio, or 12 miles east of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Sundown, Tokio, Locketville, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 21:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County; Roosevelt County STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT, SOUTHEASTERN DE BACA AND CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 PM MDT At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Elkins to 8 miles west of Dexter. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman, Elida, Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge, Kenna, Elkins, Bottomless Lakes State Park, Greenfield and Roswell Correctional Facility. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 86 and 104. Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 190. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Storms possible with large hail and high winds Wednesday, NWS said

LUBBOCK, Texas— The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a hazardous weather statement for Wednesday afternoon and night. “Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop [Wednesday] afternoon mainly across the southern South Plains, gradually increasing in coverage and spreading into the southern Rolling Plains [Wednesday] evening,” the NWS said.
LUBBOCK, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Briscoe, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Donley; Floyd; Foard; Garza; Hall; Hardeman; Kent; King; Motley; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRISCOE CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD FOARD GARZA HALL HARDEMAN KENT KING MOTLEY WHEELER WILBARGER
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KCBD

First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch eastern areas until 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for eastern parts of the South and Rolling Plains, areas shown in green below. This includes Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, King, Garza and Kent counties. The watch is where severe...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains storm and rain chances continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s severe weather threat is low. Spotty light showers, however, are possible through the day. Spotty thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight. Rain reports are at the end of this post. Rain amounts today are expected to remain light. The storms tonight, however, may...
LUBBOCK, TX
#National Weather Service
fox34.com

City of Plainview investigating after Friday fire at M.B. Hood Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Parks Department is working to estimate damage costs and officials are investigating after a fire at M.B. Hood Park on Friday involved children’s play equipment. According to the City of Plainview, the City of Plainview Fire Department received a report of...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Nationwide Report

64-year-old William Hanselman hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

64-year-old William Hanselman hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old William Hanselman as the man who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify injured motorcycle driver in Tuesday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Avenue Q at the Marsha Sharp Freeway. A Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old William Hanselman, was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of the Marsha...
KWTX

Texas gas price average hits a record high overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas gas prices have set an overnight record in the state’s gas price average. According to AAA Texas, the current price average is $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel that is eight cents more than on this day last week and is $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on 4th Street near the Quaker Avenue intersection has been reduced as emergency crews respond to a crash that left two people injured. According to Lubbock Police, the crash was first reported around 4:38, Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic on 4th Street approaching Quaker Avenue was blocked, and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
LUBBOCK, TX

