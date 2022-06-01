Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran, Terry, Hockley and eastern Yoakum Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokio, or 12 miles east of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Sundown, Tokio, Locketville, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

COCHRAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO