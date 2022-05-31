You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kendall Jenner's Latest Appearance, Fans Think Her Overlined Lips Are Unreal!

One of Kendall Jenner ‘s latest beauty looks involved overlined lips and the internet has a lot to say about it.

In a recent Instagram video posted by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips , the 26-year-old model was seen fabulously posing for the camera. Kendall wore a chic, sleeveless floral dress while her hair was styled in an elegant bun. Her curtain bangs were so flattering for her face shape, too! The caption wrote, “Portofino looks good on you @kendalljenner @jesushair @danixmichelle @dolcegabbana #makeupbymaryphillips.”

(Just in case you didn’t know, the Italian village Portofino was where big sister Kourtney Kardashian married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.) Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Anyway, going back to Kendall! Upon seeing the social media post, people were quick to show some love—and unfortunately, hate. There were users who commented, “Absolutely stunning!” and “SO PERFECT.” On top of that, professional makeup artists and hair stylists in the industry praised the glam team for their excellent work.

However, there were also those who weren’t too happy about the overall look and even doubted if it was actually legit. People paid extra attention to the overlined lips. If you check the comments section, one follower wrote, “The filters” to which another person replied, “lips huge af!” One user asked, “What did she do on her lips???” and another noted, “I’m sure it’s a filter on this video, doesn’t look like her.”

What do you guys think? Filter or no filter? Either way, we say Kendall looks amazing!