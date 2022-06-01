Oildale business owners respond following two-alarm fire

Link to Banaceks Bartender’s GoFundMe Below

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Business owners of three Oildale businesses dig through the rubble of their destroyed shops for keepsakes this Tuesday. All of this followed the fire that burned these shops to the ground on Saturday.

It started as a brush fire, according to Kern County Fire Department. The fire began next to a homeless encampment behind Dick’s Automotive and Service on State Road near Olive Drive.

Arliss Trailersports Motorcycle Shop caught fire next. The business had dozens of customers getting their bikes maintained. Those bikes are now all gone.

The owner’s children were a big part of the business.

“Me and my brother used to take off seats and we used to do tires, and carburetors and a lot of things here,” Cash Sala, the son of the owner of Arliss Trailersports Motorcycle Shop, said. “It was really sad it burnt down. We spent a couple summers here actually.”



Banaceks, a popular 41-year-old billiards and social destination for locals burned down too.

“People need to realize that this is not just a bar,” Melissa Britt, the owner of Banaceks, said.

Britt said more than 30 regulars have called this place home. Her eldest son’s wedding was held there, along with baby showers and funerals.

“I don’t know,” Britt said. “It’s heartbreaking. That’s all there is to it.”

Britt said she wants to reopen Banaceks, but it’ll take time.

“I only know one thing for certain my landlord said they are not going to rebuild here,” Brit said. “I’m going to do my best to get them back to work, but that’s my hope.”

The owners are talking with their insurance companies, but the bartenders are still out of work and need your help.

