More Open Meetings complaints in marijuana case to be heard Thursday

MENOMINEE—Whether the decisions of a three-person committee approved by the Menominee City Council should be allowed to stand in the face of what five different marijuana companies say were violations of the Open Meetings Act and other laws will be argued at a hearing Thursday in the Menominee County Courthouse.

In a May 25 order, 41st Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind said marijuana retailer Rize must answer questions and provide more information about its application to the suing marijuana companies and their attorneys. The company’s refusal to respond to requests for information has stalled the process. Kevin Blair, the attorney representing Attitude Wellness/Lume, has complained to the court about Rize’s refusal to comply with its requests for more details about its application, and last week Barglind required the company to cooperate.

Besides Lume, O.I. Holdings/Higher Love, Highwire Farms, NU Group and Rocky North/GreenPharm have filed lawsuits against the city. Rize, a retailer owned by First Properties Holdings, and The Fire Station Cannabis Co. have filed Motions to Intervene in the lawsuits to protect the retail licenses the city council approved in September, and the court has asked them to help defend the city by providing counter-arguments in the consolidated case.

Barglind consolidated the complaints from the five companies in one consolidated case and enjoined the city from issuing any permits.

A transcript of a deposition—or interview under oath—with City Manager Brett Botbyl indicates Botbyl was acquainted with Mike Cox, the attorney for Rize, from years ago. “I knew Mr. Cox from when I was a sheriff. So he had actually stopped in and said hello and no business was ever discussed. It was a personal thing as he was in town,” Botbyl said in response to Attorney Kevin Blair’s question. Cox, owner of the The Mike Cox Law Firm in Livonia, is a former Michigan attorney general.

Asked whether he had any communications with The Fire Station’s attorney James Martone, Botbyl said, “I don’t know Mr. Martone, sir.”

Botbyl said Cox joined a phone call between Botbyl and Matt Cross, the attorney from Plunkett Cooney in Petoskey representing the city in the marijuana case. When Blair asked Botbyl if he invited Cox to join the call, Botbyl said, “No.”

Botbyl said they talked about questions they might hear in the courtroom, such as the difference in zoning between a C-1 and C-2 zone. Lume was told it needed a special use permit because it planned to open a store on a waterfront parcel, where La Cabana Restaurant currently is located at 2812 10th St., while Rize doesn’t need a special-use permit. Lume received approval for its special-use permit earlier this year.

At the time of the deposition, Botbyl said the city council had met only once with Cross and it was in a closed meeting.

While The Fire Station received a perfect score of 50 on its application after raising an issue with the scoring during the screening process, many of the legal filings have said Rize’s selection for a retail license raises an issue about whether the city’s process was fair.

Rize received a score of 48 on its application for an adult-use recreational marijuana license from the city in September, while Attitude Wellness/Lume was denied an adult-use recreational license, despite being given a perfect score of 50. Other companies say they didn’t receive the points they should have on their applications.

Lume, which received a medical-use marijuana license, filed a complaint about the city’s process, saying it should have received an adult-use recreational marijuana retail license in part because its score of 50 was the highest possible.

Rize has purchased the former Stang’s Sales and Service property at 3213 10th St. for $900,000 and hopes to open a store there, but Barglind is considering whether the city violated the Open Meetings Act, the Michigan Marijuana Act and other laws in the process of determining which retailers should be selected.

In defending the city, Rize is expected to suggest Menominee’s Marijuana Selection Committee wasn’t a public body and therefore didn’t have to follow the Open Meetings Act.

But Tamaris Henagan, attorney for Highwire Farm, said the case law Rize attorneys cited, Davis v the City of Detroit Financial Review Team, isn’t comparable to the current case. In Davis, the courts found the Detroit Financial Review Team was an advisory group without actual decision-making authority and therefore was not expected to adhere to the Open Meetings Act.

The Menominee Marijuana Selection Committee asserts its “unfettered discretion and sole authority” to assign scores to marijuana applications, Henagan said. In explaining the selection process, the committee said the city council does not have authority to adjust the committee’s scores.

The city’s ordinance outlined the creation of the selection committee and gave it independent authority, while a memo distributed to marijuana applicants in August 2021 said the city council didn’t have authority to adjust the Selection Committee’s final scores.

A government body with decision-making authority is subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Henagan points out Rize overlooked another case relevant to Menominee County, where an Open Meetings Act violation in 1983 resulted in an appeals court reversing the local court’s dismissal of a complaint about the selection of a county treasurer occurring in a private meeting without public notice or participation.

As a result of the 1984 appeals court decision, Bernie Lang, a current Menominee County Commissioner, was unseated as county treasurer.