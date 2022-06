IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa men’s basketball student-athlete Kris Murray announced on Wednesday that he is returning for his junior season. ”These past two months have been a tremendous learning process for me,” said Murray. “By going through the NBA Draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa. I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fan base in the world. Go Hawks!”

