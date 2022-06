TORONTO -- One by one, the Blue Jays are appearing. We haven’t quite reached the point of “Avengers, assemble,” but the stars are finally aligning for a lineup that’s required more patience than it should have. This has been slow, steady and stumbled at times, but with Tuesday’s 6-5 win over the White Sox, the Blue Jays have won a season-high six in a row.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO