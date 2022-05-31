Check Out All The Spoilers For 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' On Disney+! What Happens On The Jedi's New Adventure?

The first two episodes of the much-anticipated Star Wars series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" finally premiered on Disney+ on May 27. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular character in the live-action limited series, which picks up 10 years after the events of 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" — McGregor's last appearance in the Star Wars franchise before leading "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The series boasts an impressive ensemble of actors, with veteran Star Wars cast members, including Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, and more, slipping back into their beloved roles. However, fans were surprised to see that the role of Breha Organa, Princess Leia's foster mother and wife of Bail Organa, had been recast. The character was played by Rebecca Jackson Mendoza in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."
Comments / 0