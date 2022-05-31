ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Check Out All The Spoilers For 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' On Disney+! What Happens On The Jedi's New Adventure?

By Devon Forward
Parade
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars fans finally got their first look at the new TV miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there are many juicy spoilers to talk about! The new show features Ewan McGregor reprising the titular role, set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Actors Open Up About Their On Set Bromance

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally out in the wild on Disney+, fans have been excited to spend time with the Jedi master once again, continuing his story some 20 years since the character was last on screen. Set ten years after the climactic events of Star Wars Episode III:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Jedi Training#Inquisitors#Empire
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hayden Christensen addresses scrapped Disney scripts

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Hayden Christensen was never privy to the bleak, earlier scripts for the Disney+ miniseries. 17 years on from his transformation as Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader – Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan left him for dead on Mustafar after lightsabering off his legs and left arm – he's back under the iconic black helmet for the reunion to end all reunions.
MOVIES
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi: James Earl Jones Confirmed as Voice of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. The Force is especially strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Darth Vader, now that franchise icon James Earl Jones is confirmed to be voicing the Sith Lord on the Disney+ series. Jones made his Obi-Wan debut in this week’s third episode, uttering his first ominous words during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor (played by Moses Ingram), who is hot on his longtime rival’s trail. Jones of course originated the voice of Anakin Skywalker’s masked alter ego in 1977’s Star Wars (aka Episode IV), then did same for Episodes V, VI and IX, as well as in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Is ‘Absolutely’ Open to a Darth Vader ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Hayden Christensen said he’s open to a possible Darth Vader standalone series after reprising his iconic role for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and upcoming “Ahsoka” shows. “Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely,” Christensen told ET Canada after being asked if he would consider leading his own series. “I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way. And there’s certainly more there to explore. There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums.” Christensen added, “I would love to get to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Why the Queen of Alderaan Looks Different in "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

The first two episodes of the much-anticipated Star Wars series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" finally premiered on Disney+ on May 27. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular character in the live-action limited series, which picks up 10 years after the events of 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" — McGregor's last appearance in the Star Wars franchise before leading "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The series boasts an impressive ensemble of actors, with veteran Star Wars cast members, including Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, and more, slipping back into their beloved roles. However, fans were surprised to see that the role of Breha Organa, Princess Leia's foster mother and wife of Bail Organa, had been recast. The character was played by Rebecca Jackson Mendoza in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."
MOVIES
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
Parade

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Star Ewan Mcgregor Defends Co-Star Moses Ingram Amid Racist Backlash

Ewan McGregor called out Star Wars fans after his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram received racist comments online. In a video that was posted to the Star Wars Twitter account, McGregor said, "It seems that some of the fanbase has decided to attack Moses Ingram online, and sending her the most horrendous, racist DMs... I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart."
CELEBRITIES
Top Speed

Here’s What Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Would Drive if the ID. Buzz Existed in the Star Wars Universe

If you are a Star Wars fan, Obi-Wan Kenobi needs no presentation. For those of you who aren’t, Obi-Wan Kenobi - also known as Ben Kenobi - is one of the main characters of the Star Wars movie series. He was a legendary Jedi master who trained Anakin Skywalker and guided Luke Skywalker as a mentor. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is also the name of a new TV Series that aired the first time on Disney+ on May 27, 2022. The action takes place ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Obi-Wan Kenobi - played by Evan McGregor - must deal with the downfall and corruption of Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
CARS
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Come Out on Disney+?

It’s truly been an exciting week for Star Wars fans, as last Friday (May 27) saw the release of the first two episodes of Disney+’s latest original Obi-Wan Kenobi, followed quickly by a bevy of announcements at Star Wars Celebration. But the excitement isn’t over… Another episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is right around the corner!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy