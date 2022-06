Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO