Century 21 MRC in St Albans welcomes three new agents

The nonpartisan Vermont Council on Rural Development welcomed two new employees who will play critical roles within the organization's programming, including community visits, leadership initiatives and the climate economy program. Hannah Carpino, former grant specialist at the Vermont Foodbank, will serve as VCRD's community and policy manager, and Laura Cavin...
Vermont Business Magazine The Community Health Centers (CHC) has opened an additional practice in Essex as their ninth location. Essex has the highest number of CHC patients, second only to Burlington, making the Junction a perfect fit for CHC’s newest location. Located just outside the five corners, this new...
June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont. DCF calls on LGBTQ+ families to foster...
Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
Forget the interstate. The backroads of Vermont offer travelers 360º views, centuries-old history, and a beautiful way to slow down. In valleys flanked by Green Mountain summits, dirt lanes wind past meadows lit by fireflies on summer evenings. Two-lane roads link country stores to village centers where white-steepled churches preside.
WEST HAVEN, VT – A new chapter. For the first time in its history, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco heads to the State of Vermont for the ‘Slate Valley 50’ at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. On June 19, Devil’s Bowl...
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) will close both northbound lanes of Interstate 89 between Waterbury exit 10 and Richmond exit 11 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 4 to expedite the construction of crossovers that will get traffic off the southbound lanes where a sinkhole has formed due to deterioration of an aging culvert.
For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Wednesday signed two hunting-related bills into law. S.281 says a hunter can’t go after a coyote with a dog unless they have a permit from the Fish & Wildlife commissioner. There will only be 100 permits annually. Hunters also need a courtesy permission card to let their dogs loose on private land.
June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat.
Vermont Business Magazine Every year, shelter and service providers count sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. All regions of the state participate in the point in time count on the same night. The sheltered count is of people living in emergency shelter including hotels...
The Vermont Army National Guard will host a public tour of Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range on June 7. The tour will run from 2 p.m. until approximately 5:15 p.m. next Tuesday afternoon. Those interested in participating in the public tour can find more information, including registration details, at www.vtguard.com/range(link...
Vermonters, and all Americans, are eligible to order eight free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov/tests. Those registering will be required to fill out their first name, last name and shipping address. If they want shipping updates they will also have to enter their email. Those who need to order over...
Vermont Business Magazine Satori Investment Partners (Satori), a Vermont-based cannabis company, announced today that they have worked with Efficiency Vermont to incorporate substantial energy efficiency measures into the retrofitting of their 116,000-square-foot indoor cannabis facility in Middlebury, Vermont. “Satori has partnered with Efficiency Vermont to ensure that this facility incorporates...
Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
Vermont is a great place to live! Every community has its own personality and unique qualities, but every community is connected by the beautiful landscape from the Green Mountain range meandering the length of the state from the south to the north. Heney Realtors has been serving central Vermont since 1956. Our agents look forward to helping you find your very own town to call home and welcoming you as a new neighbor in our lovely state. We love the food, the arts, and the great outdoors. We think you will too. Here are five of the best things about living in Vermont.
DERBY — The Vermont State Police have tapped a Derby native for a new civilian position of recruitment specialist to the agency’s Office of Professional Development, the Pittsford-based unit whose responsibilities include attracting new sworn members to VSP’s ranks. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy...
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Scott today signed eight bills into law, including the natural burial bill. Scott also vetoed H.606, An act relating to community resilience and biodiversity protection. H.606, he said, is unnecessarily tied to – and unreasonably limited to – permanent protection. The ANR has repeatedly said that permanent preservation has not been, and cannot be, the state’s exclusive conservation tool and this bill, intentional or not, would diminish the existing and successful conservation tools we have.
On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont. DCF calls on LGBTQ+ families to foster amid shortage. Families in the LGBTQ+ community are being called upon to help during a shortage of foster homes in Vermont. Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of...
Comments / 1