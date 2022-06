(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says things got a little too hot at a local Dairy Queen. Firefighters were called to a fire Wednesday at the restaurant around 12:30 p-m and they say flames were shooting 20 feet into the air after the fire broke through the roof. Everyone got safely out of the building which suffered extensive damage. The preliminary indication is the fire started on a piece of equipment.

